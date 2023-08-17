Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Baidu expands ERNIE Bot, TUI AG incorporates ChatGPT and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Baidu expands ERNIE Bot, TUI AG incorporates ChatGPT and more

AI Roundup: Baidu’s ERNIE Bot gets 5 more plugins; TUI brings ChatGPT to its mobile app. All this, and more in today’s AI roundup.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 20:43 IST
AI Roundup: In today's world of artificial intelligence (AI), Baidu announced the expansion of its AI chatbot called ERNIE Bot, as it now supports 5 more plugins. On the other hand, the Associated Press issued guidelines for the use of AI in newsrooms. New research has also shed light on a deep-learning AI model that can be used to detect congenital heart defects. All this, and more in our today's AI roundup.

1. Baidu announces expansion of ERNIE Bot

To keep up with other chatbots in the industry, Baidu announced the expansion of its large language model (LLM) known as ERNIE Bot at the Wave Summit Deep Learning Developer Conference 2023. In a release, the company highlighted that the AI chatbot has received 5 new plugins, using which it can generate more rapid results, process long documents, conduct data analysis and visualization, interact with image inputs, and more. Its training throughput has increased 3-fold while the inference throughput has been boosted by over 30 times.

2. Travel company TUI AG incorporates ChatGPT

Leisure, travel, and tourism company TUI AG on Thursday announced a pilot project where it is bringing ChatGPT to its mobile app in the UK. According to the release, the incorporation of ChatGPT will provide customers with informative responses about holiday destinations and personalized recommendations for excursions, activities, and more. Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group said, “ChatGPT technology can help to simplify processes and services for customers or make information more easily available. Our goal is to be a leader in the use of new technologies and to actively shape the future of tourism.”

3. Brigade launches AI detection cameras

Commercial vehicle safety systems company Brigade Electronics announced the launch of AI intelligent detection cameras on Thursday. The cameras can be used as active blind-spot detection systems that utilize artificial intelligence. They recognize humans within a predefined detection zone and warn drivers visually and/or audibly before a possible collision occurs, the company said in a release. Thierry Bourgeay, Senior Product Manager at Brigade Electronics said, “The introduction of AI cameras in the US by Brigade Electronics is set to make a significant impact on the commercial vehicle safety landscape.”

4. AI model could assist in detecting heart defects

Researchers at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US and Keio University in Japan announced the creation of a deep-learning AI model. According to a report by ANI, this AI model can screen patients' ECGs for symptoms of Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital heart disease that can lead to heart failure. Dr. Shinichi Goto, MD, Ph.D., instructor in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital said, “If we can deploy our model on a population-level ECG screening, we would be able to pick up many more of these patients before they have irreversible damage.”

5. AP issues guidelines for use of AI in newsrooms

The Associated Press and other news organizations on Thursday issued guidelines around the use of artificial intelligence in newsrooms. According to a report by AP, while staff members have been encouraged to get familiar with artificial intelligence, the technology cannot be used to create images or content for publishing. Amanda Barrett, vice president of news standards and inclusion at AP said, “Our goal is to give people a good way to understand how we can do a little experimentation but also be safe.”

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 20:43 IST

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 20:43 IST
