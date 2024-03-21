 5 things about AI you may have missed today: BBC mulls in-house AI model, MIT develops AI image generation tool, more | Tech News
5 things about AI you may have missed today: BBC mulls in-house AI model, MIT develops AI image generation tool, more

BBC mulls in house AI model from text archives, MIT develops 30x faster high-quality AI image generation tool, and much more today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Mar 21 2024, 22:07 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, March 21. (Pexels)

BBC mulls in house AI model from text archives; MIT develops AI tool for 30x faster high quality image generation; AI could automate 84% of government jobs, says study; Yotta data services targets global AI market with cheapest compute rates- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. BBC mulls in house AI model from text archives

BBC plans to create an in-house AI model using text archives, aiming to enhance production processes. The model, potentially a Large Language Model, would be solely accessible to BBC. Talks with tech firms on archive access for AI training reported, but BBC denies commercial agreements. Focus also on addressing bias concerns within AI models, Reuters reported

2. MIT develops AI for 30x faster high quality image generation

AI now produces high-quality images 30 times faster in a single step. Traditional diffusion models, requiring complex iterations, have been revolutionized by MIT CSAIL researchers. Their framework, Distribution Matching Distillation (DMD), simplifies the process into a teacher-student model, retaining image quality while significantly speeding up generation. This advancement merges principles of GANs and diffusion models, potentially becoming a new standard in generative modelling, according to an MIT News report

3. AI could automate 84% of government jobs: Study

New research from The Alan Turing Institute suggests AI can automate 84 percent of UK government services, including passport processing and voter registration. Dr. Jonathan Bright highlights the potential for significant time savings. The study examines 143 million repetitive transactions, indicating AI's potential to reshape modern governance, NDTV reported

4. Yotta data services targets global AI market with cheapest compute rates

Yotta Data Services CEO claims to offer the world's cheapest AI compute rates, citing prices as low as $1.8 per GPU hour for multi-year contracts. With a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, Yotta aims to address global GPU shortages. Operating in special economic zones and leveraging energy supply from group companies, Yotta plans to achieve breakeven within 2-3 years, Economic Times reported

5. Salman Rushdie critiques AI writing tools

Salman Rushdie criticizes AI writing tools, citing their lack of originality and humor. He tested ChatGPT, finding its output "nonsense" and far from his style. While acknowledging potential threats to formulaic writers, Rushdie believes serious novelists remain unchallenged. However, he warns of AI's rapid learning and its potential impact on genre writers, particularly in Hollywood, NDTV reported

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 22:07 IST
