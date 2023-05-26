5 things about AI you may have missed today: ChatGPT app expands support, OpenAI’s $100,000 grant, and more

Artificial intelligence or AI has been a hot topic ever since ChatGPT was unveiled, and developments in this field are happening at a rapid pace. Today was an interesting day within the realm of Artificial Intelligence with several notable events. ChatGPT app was made available in 30+ countries including India. On the other hand, AI is being used to find the owner of a necklace that was found in the wreckage of the Titanic. All this and more in our daily AI round-up. Let's take a look.

1. ChatGPT app rolls out in more countries

Following a successful launch in the United States, OpenAI has extended the availability of the ChatGPT app to iOS users in 30+ countries including India. The ChatGPT app, which can be downloaded for free without any advertisements, enables users to engage with the generative AI-based chatbot on their iPhones. It also supports voice input through OpenAI's speech recognition system, Whisper, and provides ChatGPT Plus users with access to advanced features through GPT-4.

2. Using AI to find owner of lost Titanic possessions

More than 100 years after the Titanic sank, cutting-edge AI is being used to locate the owner of a necklace that was found in the wreckage of the famous ocean liner. The necklace was found as part of an underwater digital scanning project by Guernsey-based firm Magellan. Using AI, the team is contacting the family members of the passengers who were onboard the Titanic. Moreover, AI and facial recognition is being used to scan the footage of passengers boarding the ship in hopes to recognize the owner of the necklace.

3. OpenAI CEO's reversal on leaving the EU

After the threats made to leave the EU if the upcoming AI laws become too difficult to comply with, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has had a change of mind. He now says there are plans to leave Europe. Altman backtracked on his comments after they went viral, revealing in a tweet, “We are excited to continue to operate here and of course have no plans to leave.”

The proposed AI regulation could require AI companies to reveal the copyrighted material that is used to train the generative AI model.

4. G7 officials to address the challenges posed by Generative AI

In an inaugural meeting on May 30, G7 Nations will meet to discuss the potential impact and challenges posed by generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and more. The leaders of these nations have reached a consensus to establish an intergovernmental forum called the “Hiroshima AI process”, according to the Communications Minister of Japan, Takeaki Matsumoto.

5. OpenAI launches $100,000 grant program

ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI has launched a program where it will award ten $10,000 grants for developing a process that will help determine how AI rules are established. In a statement, OpenAI said, “No single individual, company, or even country should dictate these decisions”. The results of this grant will be accessible to everyone for free while the last date to apply for the same has been set as June 24, 2023.