5 things about AI you may have missed today: Disney’s AI task force, Spotify’s AI DJ, more

Today was a big day for businesses that are either working heavily with artificial intelligence or are looking to get into this space. Walt Disney has created a new task force that will study AI and find out all the different ways it can be used in its businesses in the entertainment industry. In other news. Spotify is finally expanding its experimental feature of an AI DJ to 50 different countries, after keeping it in limited access for almost three months. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Disney creates a task force on AI

According to a report by Reuters, Walt Disney has created a task force on AI to find out how it can use the technology in its business verticals. This comes at a time when Hollywood actors and writers continue to protest the emergence of this technology and wants to limit its usage.

The aim of the task force is to “develop AI applications in-house as well as form partnerships with startups,” sources, that were not named by the publication, told Reuters. Disney also has 11 job openings at the moment where it is seeking candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence or machine learning. The positions are opened across the company, from Walt Disney Studios, theme parks, and engineering groups, Walt Disney Imagineering, to Disney-branded television and the advertising team.

Spotify to expand its AI-powered DJ

After debuting its experimental AI-powered DJ feature in select user bases in North America, Spotify is finally expanding its feature to 50 countries globally, a TechCrunch report stated. The feature was first introduced in the US and Canada in February 2023, and then in the UK and Ireland in May. Now, it will be available in multiple markets including Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and South Africa.

However, the feature currently remains in beta, and will only be accessible to its premium users. Additionally, the feature will only work in English, regardless of the native language of the market it is launching in. The AI DJ creates a personalized selection of music tracks for users and includes spoken-word commentary that is powered by a synthetic voice.

Brillio partners with Google Cloud to build generative AI solutions

Brillio, a California-based digital transformation services and solutions provider, has announced today that it is partnering with Google Cloud to build generative AI solutions for financial services and healthcare organizations, reported Moneycontrol. To build its solution, it will use Google's generative AI capabilities.

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the market with its ability to scale innovation, accelerate time-to-market, and enhance overall productivity and efficiency," said Raj Mamodia, CEO of Brillio.

FiscalNote launches generative AI for the Policy and Regulatory Industry

FiscalNote, a Washington-based enterprise SaaS technology provider, has launched its own generative AI system called FiscalNoteGPT, according to a report by BusinessWire. The first proprietary platform of its kind by the company, the AI platform has been customized for legislative, regulatory, and policy workflows. The company stated that the large language model has been specifically adapted to a wide range of legal and regulatory data to support a diverse set of natural language processing (NLP) tasks within the legal and regulatory industry.

Vectra AI announced XDR platform to deliver real-time attack signal intelligence

Vectra AI, a California-based cyber intelligence firm, has announced its newest platform, extended detection and response (XDR). The new AI product features a patented Attack Signal Intelligence (the company's proprietary technology) to deliver integrated signal enterprises. The company claims that this new product can help enterprises in keeping pace with the ever-growing sophistication, speed, and scale of hybrid cyber-attacks.

"To us, it's always about outcomes, not acronyms. It's about the end-goal, not some prescribed definition of how to get there,” said Jay DePaul, Chief Cybersecurity & Technology Risk Officer at Dun & Bradstreet in the press release. “Vectra AI is helping us achieve our end goals, stop advanced adversaries, modernize our security operations, and ultimately, improve our cyber resilience.”