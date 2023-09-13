Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: EU chief calls for AI regulation, Adobe introduces AI features and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: EU chief calls for AI regulation, Adobe introduces AI features and more

AI Roundup: EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for a global panel of experts to address the challenges of AI regulation; Adobe introduces generative AI features and new pricing plans and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 19:57 IST
Icon
Now, get AI-powered content creation in Microsoft Teams with Typeface app
image caption
1/4 Bridging the Gap with Typeface's AI: Typeface produces tailored content, adapting images and copy for distinct target audiences. With easy modifications and agile workflows, users can effortlessly iterate content for diverse marketing initiatives.   (Microsoft)
image caption
2/4 Typeface integration into Microsoft Teams: Its presence within Microsoft Teams enhances collaborative productivity. Typeface Flow offers seamless access within Teams, aligning content creation with user workflows.    (Microsoft)
image caption
3/4 Optimizing Typeface for Teams: The Typeface Teams app adds exclusive functionalities. Users benefit from individual ideation within Teams, fostering personalized brainstorming experiences. Typeface's message extensions facilitate collaborative content utilization, from drafting blogs to enhancing video content.   (Microsoft)
Artificial Intelligence
4/4 Typeface for Teams excels in ideation and collaboration, merging generative AI's agility with the power of cohesive Teams environments.   (REUTERS)
Artificial Intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 13. (Pexels)

AI Roundup: Adobe is introducing generative AI features and new pricing plans, with subscription costs rising from $2 to $5 per month starting in November. On the other hand, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen called for a global panel of experts to address the challenges of AI regulation, involving scientists, tech companies, and independent experts. All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Adobe introduces AI features, pricing plans

Over the past few months, Adobe has been slowly rolling out AI features for its suite of programs. The company on Wednesday opened access to various generative AI features, while also revealing pricing plans, according to a Reuters report. Starting in November, the subscription plans for Adobe's programs will rise from $2 to $5 per month. In addition to that, customers will get ‘credits' every month that can be utilized towards generative AI features.

2. Need for ‘global' panel of experts on AI, says EU Chief

With arguments surrounding the rapid development of AI and its regulation, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for a ‘global' panel of experts that will tackle the challenges posed by this rapidly evolving technology. According to an AFP report, “I believe we need a similar body for AI -- on the risks and its benefits for humanity. Yes, with scientists, but also tech companies and independent experts,” the EU Chief said at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

3. Salesforce CEO calls AI ‘amazing'

AI-powered applications such as ChatGPT, and Stable Diffusion, which can generate content from just text-based prompts, have fascinated the world in the last few months, highlighting the potential of AI. Speaking about this technology, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff called it ‘amazing', while expressing his company's commitment to creating a trusted AI platform, according to a PTI report. “Technology is also moving faster than ever. We have seen over and over again from cloud to mobile to social to the data explosion we are experiencing now... plus now this burst of AI... nothing like any of us have ever seen before, this has got everyone's attention,” Benioff said.

4. Alibaba's AI model now open to the public

Chinese technology giant Alibaba on Wednesday announced that it is opening up its AI model called Tongyi Qianwen to the public, Reuters reported. This could mean it has received regulatory approval from the government, which is mandatory for companies before their products are made publicly available. The company further stated that it has reached cooperation agreements with companies such as Oppo, Taobao, and DingTalk, which will use the Tongyi Qianwen to train their own AI models.

5. IIT, INRIA researchers develop AI algorithms to inspect bridges

Experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and France's National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology (INRIA) have announced the development of AI-powered algorithms that will allow them to predict the structural health of bridges, as well as other structures such as ropeways, transmission towers and more. According to a PTI report, “We have employed data-driven methods like Machine Learning, AI, and Bayesian statistical inference to estimate a bridge's health and predict its remaining usable life. This outcome has the potential to reduce risks to infrastructure under operational and adverse loading condition”, Subhamoy Sen, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT Mandi said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 19:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Tecno launches Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition in a nod to Chandrayaan-3
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab the freebies and check out these smart tips

Editor’s Pick

Apple event 2023 live updates: The iPhone 15 series is here. Know price, features, specifications, and more.
Apple iPhone 15 LIVE updates: The iPhone 15 series is here; Know the price, features and more
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!

Trending Stories

Apple event 2023 live updates: The iPhone 15 series is here. Know price, features, specifications, and more.
Apple iPhone 15 LIVE updates: The iPhone 15 series is here; Know the price, features and more
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 LIVE updates: The iPhone 15 series is here; Know the price, features and more
    Apple event 2023 live updates: The iPhone 15 series is here. Know price, features, specifications, and more.
    Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
    iPhone 13 Mini
    iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
    aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
    iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
    victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon