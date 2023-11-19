Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google's AI-powered GraphCast, Macron wants balanced AI laws, more

Google's AI-powered GraphCast revolutionises weather forecasts for unprecedented accuracy, South African University students embrace AI for engaged learning and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2023, 22:43 IST
artificial intelligence
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 19. (Pexels)
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 19. (Pexels)

Google's AI-powered GraphCast revolutionises weather forecasts for unprecedented accuracy; South African University students embrace AI for engaged learning; AI-generated list ranks Neymar among top 10 most skillful footballers in history; Macron urges balanced AI regulation as EU navigates AI act- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look..

1. Google's AI-powered GraphCast revolutionises weather forecasts

AI is revolutionising weather forecasting as Google's GraphCast program, part of the DeepMind AI research lab, leverages machine learning for more accurate predictions. Unlike traditional supercomputers, this AI-driven system processes terabytes of historical weather data, offering 10-day forecasts in under a minute. The innovation marks a significant leap in predicting weather conditions, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in enhancing forecast precision, according to a Global News report.

2. South African University students embrace AI for engaged learning

South African university students embrace AI, such as ChatGPT, for engaged learning, dispelling fears of academic shortcuts. A study by media and communication academics at five South African universities found students exhibit a nuanced understanding, utilising generative AI tools as aids rather than substitutes, challenging concerns about ethics and integrity in education, according to The Conversation report.

3. AI-generated list ranks Neymar among top 10 most skillful footballers in history

AI, particularly Chat GPT, has compiled a list of the top 10 most skillful footballers, sparking debates among enthusiasts. The ranking includes iconic names like Pele, Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Messi in top 5, Neymar secures the 6th spot. This AI-generated list adds a unique perspective to the history of skilled players in football, incorporating both classic and contemporary talents, NDTV reported.

4. AI-driven scams cost older Americans $1.1 billion in 2022

Older Americans faced $1.1 billion in losses from scams, including AI-generated schemes in 2022. Criminals employed AI to clone familiar voices, making emotional appeals for money during phone calls. Senator Elizabeth Warren believes the actual loss is higher due to underreporting from victims embarrassed by the scams. Senator Bob Casey emphasised the necessity of federal legislation to combat AI-generated scams, stressing the universal vulnerability to such convincing fraud. Tahir Ekin, director of the Texas State Center for Analytics and Data Science, stressed the importance of raising awareness and enhancing AI literacy among older individuals, according to a Fox News report.

5. Macron urges balanced AI regulation as EU navigates AI act

French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned against overly restrictive regulation of artificial intelligence in the European Union, emphasising the need for controlled, non-punitive measures to preserve innovation. Speaking at a startup event, he advocated for regulating AI uses rather than the technologies themselves. The EU has been working on its AI Act, with Macron aiming for a balanced approach. Meanwhile, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt launched an AI research laboratory, Kyutai, with almost 300 million euro investment for open science-driven advancements, according to a AFP report.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 22:42 IST
keep up with tech

