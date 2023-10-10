Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: IBM CEO on AI accountability, China’s big AI plans, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: IBM CEO on AI accountability, China’s big AI plans, more

AI Roundup: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the US government should hold tech companies accountable.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 22:02 IST
Icon
artificial intelligence
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 10. (Pexels)
artificial intelligence
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, October 10. (Pexels)

It was another interesting day in the artificial intelligence space with areas such as regulation, healthcare, and big tech witnessing some big developments. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, in an interview, highlighted that the US government should hold big tech companies accountable for any harm caused by the technology. In other news, China is gearing up to increase its AI and computing capabilities at an exponential rate. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

IBM CEO says tech companies should take accountability

In an interview with Politico Tech, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna called for Washington to hold big firms working with AI accountable in case their products and tools are used to cause any kind of trouble. He also emphasizes that companies deploying AI should take responsibility for the problems caused by its use, such as employment discrimination. He argues against granting AI companies the same sweeping legal protections as social media platforms and suggests that holding violators accountable in court would incentivize the creation of safer AI systems that comply with existing laws.

“Two thousand years of economic history have shown us that if you are legally liable for what you create, it tends to create a lot more accountability,” he told Politico Tech.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

China's big AI and computing plans

China is setting its sights on boosting its computing power by more than a third over the next three years, according to a Bloomberg report. This strategic initiative aims to support local suppliers and strengthen technology self-reliance.

China has set a target of achieving more than 300 exaflops of computing capacity across its technology sector by 2025, up from the current 220 exaflops. This goal has been outlined in a joint statement involving various agencies, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Beijing's objective is to bolster its digital infrastructure as a means to stimulate economic growth.

In addition to expanding computing power, China also plans to establish 20 new smart computing centers within the next two years. They will invest in larger optical networks and more advanced data storage infrastructure in the years leading up to 2025. This increased computational capacity will support various sectors including manufacturing, education, finance, transportation, healthcare, and energy.

Mayo Clinic Appoints Dr. Bhavik Patel as Chief AI Officer

With the growing influence of AI in healthcare, the Mayo Clinic has appointed Dr. Bhavik Patel as its Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO) for Mayo Clinic Arizona, as per a report by Fox News. Dr. Patel, a radiologist, joined the clinic in 2021 following previous roles at Duke University Medical Center and Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Richard Gray, CEO of Mayo Clinic Arizona, made the announcement on LinkedIn, emphasizing that the organization has just started tapping into AI's vast potential in medicine.

Patel will lead Mayo Clinic's Advanced AI and Innovation Hub.

SuperOps.ai raises $12.4 mn in Series B funding

SuperOps.ai, a provider of AI-enhanced IT management SaaS, has announced a successful Series B funding round, raising $12.4 million, according to a report by Live Mint. This funding was jointly led by Lee Fixel's venture capital firm Addition and March Capital. Matrix Partners India also participated in the round, bringing SuperOps.ai's total funding to date to $29.4 million. In January of the previous year, the company secured $14 million in a Series A funding round, with support from investors including Addition, Tanglin Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and Elevation Capital.

The newly acquired funds will be channeled into further strengthening SuperOps.ai's AI capabilities. Additionally, the company has unveiled advanced network monitoring features as part of its unified platform to expand its service offerings.

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim SI Designs raises $24 mn debt from Matrix Partners

Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder of Ola, has successfully obtained $24 million in debt funding from Matrix Partners for his artificial intelligence company, Krutrim SI Designs, as per a report by Entrackr.

The board of Krutrim SI Designs has passed a special resolution to issue 38,901 Series A and 19,67,61,099 Series B debentures at a face value of 10 each, raising approximately 197 crore or $24 million, according to regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The company had been in discussions to raise between $50 million to $100 million this year, as initially reported by Entrackr in August. With Matrix already involved and the potential participation of Ola's existing investors, this funding round could potentially reach up to $100 million. Matrix's convertible debentures are expected to be converted into equity shares in the future, possibly when Krutrim SI Designs seeks further equity funding.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 22:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon