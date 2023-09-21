5 things about AI you may have missed today: McAfee unveils AI-powered product, expert calls for AI regulation and more

AI Roundup: BFSI expert Alok Bansal emphasized the critical need for a unified regulatory framework in the face of rapid adoption of generative AI, especially in sectors handling sensitive data. ConveGenius just launched SwiftChat, an AI chatbot platform on Amazon Web Services, delivering personalized learning content in regional languages to government schools. In a separate development, authors, including George RR Martin, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI for allegedly using their content without permission to train AI models.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. “Critical Need for a Unified Regulatory Framework," says BFSI expert

With generative AI playing a crucial role in several industries, there is a critical need for regulatory guidelines around this technology to prevent its misuse, BFSI expert Alok Bansal said. According to an ANI report, Bansal said, “Sectors handling sensitive data increasingly rely on Al-driven methodologies. Ethical concerns and biases demand a clear, consistent, and accountable set of guidelines to prevent Gen Al's potential misuse.”

2. McAfee launches AI-powered Scam Protection

Computer security software company McAfee on Thursday announced the launch of its latest product, Scam Protection. As per the release, Scam Protection uses AI to detect malicious links before you click on them by sending you an alert. At launch, Greg Johnson, McAfee CEO said, “McAfee Scam Protection combines advanced AI with the very best in human threat intelligence to spot and block fake emails, texts, and social media links proactively, so you can go about your day worry-free.”

3. ConveGenius builds AI chatbot platform for schools

ConveGenius has created a conversational AI chatbot platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing provider announced on Thursday. According to a PTI report, the AI chatbot platform, called SwiftChat, will utilize as many as 53 AI chatbots to provide learning content in several regional languages. “Using the SwiftChat platform, which holds 124 million student profiles across 19 million devices, government schools can create omnichannel chatbots to deliver personalized learning, like curated videos and read-along content, through a single AI-enabled chatbot conversation,” AWS said in a release.

4. Authors sue ChatGPT over copyright violation

George RR Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, and several other writers and novelists have sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI over copyright infringement. As per an AFP report, the Authors Guild accused the AI company of using content from their books to train its AI models without permission. ”The firm's language models "endanger fiction writers' ability to make a living, in that the (models) allow anyone to generate -- automatically and freely (or very cheaply) -- texts that they would otherwise pay writers to create," the complaint read.

5. Trend Micro announces AI competition

To encourage learning about the emerging technology that is AI, cybersecurity software company Trend Micro on Thursday announced an AI competition for internal employees. The event will be sponsored by Microsoft and run on Trend's AI platform powered by Azure OpenAI. In a release, Eva Chen, Trend Micro CEO said, “The AI contest is built to empower Trenders through a fun and competitive format, allowing them to showcase their creativity and become familiar with AI technology.