5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia-RIL announce AI partnership, ‘Jugalbandi’ bot set up at G20 and more

AI Roundup: Nvidia has partnered Reliance Industries for AI applications in India, while the Tata Group will announce its partnership with the US chip maker today. On the other hand, Alibaba-owned Ant Group unveiled its financial large language model alongside two other AI-powered solutions. G20 delegates will witness India's AI prowess with the ‘Jugalbandi' conversational AI bot on display at the G20 venue.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Nvidia partners with Reliance

US chipmaker Nvidia on Friday announced its partnership with Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio Platforms to create AI-powered applications for India. In a press release, Nvidia announced that its partnership with the Indian telecommunications company will result in the development of a foundational large language model that is trained on India's diverse languages. The AI model will be tailored for generative AI applications relevant to the nation.

2. Ant Group unveils financial large language model

Alibaba's affiliate company Ant Group unveiled its new financial large language model (LLM) at the INCLUSION 2023 conference on Friday. According to the press release, the company also unveiled two other AI programs - Zhixiaobao 2.0, an AI financial assistant for consumers, and Zhixiaobao 1.0, an AI business assistant for industry professionals. Wang Xiaohang, Vice President of Ant Group and head of financial LLM said, “Based on our extensive experiences from financial service businesses, Ant Group has developed an architecture integrating LLM technologies with domain knowledges and industry services, which has already been tested in Ant Groups' intelligent financial services scenarios.”

3. Govt launches AI-powered disease surveillance dashboard

With an alarming rise in the number of dengue cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the launch of an AI-powered disease surveillance dashboard on Friday. According to a PTI report, the dashboard can predict a rise in infections up to four weeks in advance using AI. It has been developed by the Department of Health, Bengaluru municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in collaboration with AI and Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK ) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

4. After Reliance, Tata Group to announce Nvidia partnership

After Reliance Industries announced its collaboration withUS chip maker Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in India, Tata Group is all set to announce its partnership as well. According to a Reuters report, people familiar with the matter said that Nvidia and Tata will also forge a partnership to develop AI solutions. An announcement for the same is expected to come later in the day.

5. ‘Jugalbandi' conversational AI bot set up at G20 Summit

To display the country's digital reach, ‘Jugalbandi', a conversational AI platform that can converse in over 50 Indian languages has been set up at the digital India pavilion at the G20 Summit venue held at Pragati Maidan. According to an ANI report, Jugalbandi is a free and open platform that has been developed under the ‘Bhashini' mission and combines the power of ChatGPT as well as Indian language translation models.