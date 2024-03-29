5 Things about AI you may have missed today: PM Modi warns against AI misuse, Jim Lee on AI creativity and more

AI roundup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies when it comes to users with untrained mindsets. In other news, the chief creative officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee revealed how AI is taking away the joy of creativity from an artist's mind. All this, and more in our AI roundup today.

PM Modi warns against misuse of AI

In a conversation with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, PM Modi highlighted the emerging AI risks and misuse by people who are not trained or skilled enough to use such powerful technologies. While talking about India's rapid AI adoption, the PM urged setting clear “dos and don'ts” for AI usage such as adding watermarks on AI-generated content to avoid misinformation via deepfakes, according to an ANI report.

2. DC Comics' Jim Lee speaks about AI

The US comic book artist Jim Lee was interviewed by AFP regarding a conversation about AI as a threat to the comic industry. Lee highlighted that we need to figure out a way where such technology exists and the uncertainty of where the AI tools pick the data from. Lee said, “But even if it were accepted and someone were going to pay me to use an AI engine to create work, I just wouldn't do it.” By referring to the power of AI, he further added, “I'm robbing myself of the whole point of why I got into this business,” according to an AFP report.

3. Wipro partners with IISc to offer AI program

IT company Wipro is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to provide its employees the opportunity to pursue higher studies in the field of AI and Machine learning. It will include a Master's in Technology (MTech) course which will consist of ML/AI, Data Science, and Business Analytics courses. According to a Moneycontrol report, the course will provide the selected Wipro employees with online lectures, libraries, and alumni networks.

4. AI misses signs of depression in social media posts by Black Americans: study

A new study suggests how racial and ethnic groups have been neglected while training AI models for healthcare-related duties. The study emphasises how AI was unable to detect the signs of depression in social media posts by Black Americans. Additionally, it demonstrated that people who use "I, me, or mine" in their posts were more likely to suffer from depression, according to a Reuters report.

5. TCS provides 3.5 lakh employees with generative AI skills

Tata Consultancy Services claims that it skilled over 3.5 lakh employees with generative AI skills. The company is also recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its expertise in working with Generative AI technology. TCS said, “With over 350,000 employees trained on foundational skills in GenAI, TCS is well-poised to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world,” according to a PTI report.

