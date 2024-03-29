 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: PM Modi warns against AI misuse, Jim Lee on AI creativity and more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: PM Modi warns against AI misuse, Jim Lee on AI creativity and more

5 Things about AI you may have missed today: PM Modi warns against AI misuse, Jim Lee on AI creativity and more

AI roundup: PM Modi talks about AI risks and its misuse; Wipro announces a Master’s in Technology with a focus on AI; DC Comics Chief Jim Lee provides his thoughts on AI creativity and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 18:27 IST
Icon
artificial intelligence
Know what happened in the AI-verse today, March 29, 2024. (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
Know what happened in the AI-verse today, March 29, 2024. (Pixabay)

AI roundup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies when it comes to users with untrained mindsets. In other news, the chief creative officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee revealed how AI is taking away the joy of creativity from an artist's mind. All this, and more in our AI roundup today.

  1. PM Modi warns against misuse of AI

In a conversation with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, PM Modi highlighted the emerging AI risks and misuse by people who are not trained or skilled enough to use such powerful technologies. While talking about India's rapid AI adoption, the PM urged setting clear “dos and don'ts” for AI usage such as adding watermarks on AI-generated content to avoid misinformation via deepfakes, according to an ANI report

Also read: Google Pixel 8 Users Will Now Get More AI Features With Google Confirming Gemini Nano

2. DC Comics' Jim Lee speaks about AI

The US comic book artist Jim Lee was interviewed by AFP regarding a conversation about AI as a threat to the comic industry. Lee highlighted that we need to figure out a way where such technology exists and the uncertainty of where the AI tools pick the data from. Lee said, “But even if it were accepted and someone were going to pay me to use an AI engine to create work, I just wouldn't do it.” By referring to the power of AI, he further added, “I'm robbing myself of the whole point of why I got into this business,” according to an AFP report

3. Wipro partners with IISc to offer AI program

IT company Wipro is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to provide its employees the opportunity to pursue higher studies in the field of AI and Machine learning. It will include a Master's in Technology (MTech) course which will consist of ML/AI, Data Science, and Business Analytics courses. According to a Moneycontrol report, the course will provide the selected Wipro employees with online lectures, libraries, and alumni networks.

Also read: iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more

4. AI misses signs of depression in social media posts by Black Americans: study

A new study suggests how racial and ethnic groups have been neglected while training AI models for healthcare-related duties. The study emphasises how AI was unable to detect the signs of depression in social media posts by Black Americans. Additionally, it demonstrated that people who use "I, me, or mine" in their posts were more likely to suffer from depression, according to a Reuters report

Also read: Magical AI: From automating tasks to writing emails, know how this AI productivity tool benefits users

5. TCS provides 3.5 lakh employees with generative AI skills

Tata Consultancy Services claims that it skilled over 3.5 lakh employees with generative AI skills. The company is also recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its expertise in working with Generative AI technology. TCS said, “With over 350,000 employees trained on foundational skills in GenAI, TCS is well-poised to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world,” according to a PTI report

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 18:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Insider suggests thunderstorms may be included in 40 hours of gameplay content
GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets