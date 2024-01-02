Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: SoA survey on GenAI impact in creative work, AI transforming research, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: SoA survey on GenAI impact in creative work, AI transforming research, more

Cloudflare streamlines GenAI deployment with workers AI platform, SoA conducts survey on generative AI's impact in creative fields, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2024, 19:22 IST
Icon
Unwrap Innovation! Sony INZONE H5 Headset, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Apple AirPods Pro, 6 tech gifts to explore
artificial intelligence
1/5 Sony INZONE H5 Headset: (INR 19,990)This SONY INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset, is built specifically to deliver an immersive audio experience for PlayStation 5 gamers. This lightweight and comfortable headset boasts 360 Spatial Sound for precise positional audio, allowing you to pinpoint the location of your enemies and react with lightning speed. The AI-powered noise-canceling microphone ensures your voice is crystal clear during online matches. 
image caption
2/5  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: (INR 1,54,999)The Galaxy Z Fold5 is the pinnacle of foldable phone technology. This cutting-edge device features a massive 7.6-inch foldable display that transforms into a compact phone when not in use. It's perfect for multitasking, watching movies, or playing games. It also packs the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
image caption
3/5 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): (INR 24,900)The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is the ultimate wireless earbuds for those seeking an exceptional audio experience. Boasting 2x more Active Noise Cancellation than their predecessors, they effectively block out unwanted noise, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music, movies, or podcasts. 
image caption
4/5  Spark GO 2024: (INR 6,699)With the TECNO Spark Go 2024, your holiday gift-giving will be enhanced! With ground-breaking features like dual DTS speakers—the first in its class—this competitive smartphone delivers powerful audio that is upto 400% louder than rival models. Moreover, the segment first 90Hz Dot-in display with Dynamic Port, can fully immerse your in vivid images that are ideal for entertainment and scrolling. 
image caption
5/5 Nokia G42 5G: (INR12,599)With its stunning 50 MP AF Main camera 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth auxiliary cameras with LED flash, this smartphone comes in two festive colors: So Grey, So Pink and So Purple. The Nokia G42 is readily available through Amazon, Nokia.com, and a variety of stores, ensuring it arrives in time for Christmas festivities. Capture every precious moment of the season with the G42's exceptional photography skills and long-lasting battery. Its elegant design adds a touch of Christmas cheer to any gathering.
artificial intelligence
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 2. (Pixabay)

Cloudflare streamlines GenAI deployment with workers AI platform; SoA conducts survey on generative AI's impact in creative fields; AI transforms Varanasi ghats into virtual runway for innovative fashion series; AI, quantum computing, and gene editing transform research landscape- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Cloudflare streamlines GenAI deployment with workers AI platform

Cloudflare aims to simplify the deployment of generative AI (GenAI) through its Workers AI platform. Launched in September 2023, Workers AI is an AI inference-as-a-service platform enabling organizations to easily run AI models at edge locations, leveraging Cloudflare's global GPU network. Ricky Robinett, Cloudflare's VP of Developer Relations, highlights its value for AI workloads too large for devices but not requiring a server farm, citing examples like content recommendations on news sites, Computerweekly.com reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. SoA conducts survey on generative AI's impact in creative fields

The Society of Authors (SoA) has launched a survey to assess the impact and attitudes towards generative AI in creative work. Writers, illustrators, and translators are invited to share insights on using generative AI in the creative process and the challenges surrounding the copying of creative works for AI development. The responses will shape SoA's 2024 initiatives, addressing concerns about copyright and informing policy and advice work. Survey open to all until January 31, 2024, The Bookseller reported.

3. AI transforms Varanasi ghats into virtual runway for innovative fashion series

Austin-based artist Jonas Peterson utilized AI to transform the ghats of Varanasi into a virtual runway for Varanasi Fashion Week. Through the series "Youth Is Wasted On The Young," Peterson challenges ageism, emphasizing the confidence of those with more life experience. Using Magnific.AI and the Runway app, he provided detailed direction to the evolving AI, showcasing his innovative approach to fashion and art.

4. AI, quantum computing, and gene editing transform research landscape

AI, quantum computing, and gene editing redefine science in 2024. Tech giants like Meta and Google compete in protein structure prediction with ESMFold and AlphaFold, using AI to unlock hundreds of unknown proteins for drug discovery. AI's impact extends to interpreting medical images, aiding accurate disease diagnoses from X-rays. The scientific landscape evolves, with AI making substantial strides in research and breakthroughs in various domains, ThePrint reported.

5. Xiaomi to unveils HyperOS in India, pioneering AI-driven features and enhanced connectivity

Xiaomi is set to release its HyperOS update in India, starting January 2024. Replacing MIUI, it debuts on Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6. The 'human-centric' HyperOS promises enhanced performance, AI integration, cross-device connectivity, and privacy. Based on Android 14, it boasts AI features such as text generation, image-to-doodle conversion, natural language image search, and text extraction from images, aligning with Xiaomi's ecosystem vision, Business Today reported.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 19:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon