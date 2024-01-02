5 things about AI you may have missed today: SoA survey on GenAI impact in creative work, AI transforming research, more

Cloudflare streamlines GenAI deployment with workers AI platform; SoA conducts survey on generative AI's impact in creative fields; AI transforms Varanasi ghats into virtual runway for innovative fashion series; AI, quantum computing, and gene editing transform research landscape- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Cloudflare streamlines GenAI deployment with workers AI platform

Cloudflare aims to simplify the deployment of generative AI (GenAI) through its Workers AI platform. Launched in September 2023, Workers AI is an AI inference-as-a-service platform enabling organizations to easily run AI models at edge locations, leveraging Cloudflare's global GPU network. Ricky Robinett, Cloudflare's VP of Developer Relations, highlights its value for AI workloads too large for devices but not requiring a server farm, citing examples like content recommendations on news sites, Computerweekly.com reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. SoA conducts survey on generative AI's impact in creative fields

The Society of Authors (SoA) has launched a survey to assess the impact and attitudes towards generative AI in creative work. Writers, illustrators, and translators are invited to share insights on using generative AI in the creative process and the challenges surrounding the copying of creative works for AI development. The responses will shape SoA's 2024 initiatives, addressing concerns about copyright and informing policy and advice work. Survey open to all until January 31, 2024, The Bookseller reported.

3. AI transforms Varanasi ghats into virtual runway for innovative fashion series

Austin-based artist Jonas Peterson utilized AI to transform the ghats of Varanasi into a virtual runway for Varanasi Fashion Week. Through the series "Youth Is Wasted On The Young," Peterson challenges ageism, emphasizing the confidence of those with more life experience. Using Magnific.AI and the Runway app, he provided detailed direction to the evolving AI, showcasing his innovative approach to fashion and art.

4. AI, quantum computing, and gene editing transform research landscape

AI, quantum computing, and gene editing redefine science in 2024. Tech giants like Meta and Google compete in protein structure prediction with ESMFold and AlphaFold, using AI to unlock hundreds of unknown proteins for drug discovery. AI's impact extends to interpreting medical images, aiding accurate disease diagnoses from X-rays. The scientific landscape evolves, with AI making substantial strides in research and breakthroughs in various domains, ThePrint reported.

5. Xiaomi to unveils HyperOS in India, pioneering AI-driven features and enhanced connectivity

Xiaomi is set to release its HyperOS update in India, starting January 2024. Replacing MIUI, it debuts on Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6. The 'human-centric' HyperOS promises enhanced performance, AI integration, cross-device connectivity, and privacy. Based on Android 14, it boasts AI features such as text generation, image-to-doodle conversion, natural language image search, and text extraction from images, aligning with Xiaomi's ecosystem vision, Business Today reported.