5 Things about AI you may have missed today: UK-Britain partner on AI safety, Sachin Bansal talks AI and more

AI roundup: The US and Britain have joined hands to tackle the risks and challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI). The two nations will closely work together to bring AI safety to the upcoming generations of technology. In other news, DeepTech Startup SatSure plans to revamp agricultural finance by leveraging technology such as AI. This will allow industries to improve decision-making. All this, and more in our AI roundup today, April 2.

US-Britain partner to bring AI safety to future technology

The United States and Britain announced their partnership in the science of artificial intelligence safety. The new memorandum of understanding was signed by the official today to carry forward the collaboration and take action for growing concerns about next-generation technologies. The nation will jointly develop advanced AI model testing. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “This partnership will accelerate both of our institutes' work across the full spectrum to address the risks of our national security concerns and the concerns of our broader society,” according to a Reuters report.

2. IBM Watsonx announces generative AI features

IBM and the Masters Tournament announced new AI features for the Masters app and Masters.com. The platform is based on golf insights and tournaments, enabling users to access shot-by-shot Hole Insights and provide data-driven analysis. Additionally, IBM will be integrating AI-enabled Spanish language narration into the platform as well. The release also highlighted that the features are built on IBM's Watsonx generative AI and large language models.

3. Navi founder Sachin Bansal talks about AI in business

Former Flipkart CEO Sachin Bansal, in an interview, revealed how the use of AI has benefitted in several areas of business. Bansal, who is the current CEO of the financial company Navi, said, “We just started using generative AI in a few areas. And it's giving decent results. I think customer support is an obvious one where it lends itself very well.” He also highlighted the use of Microsoft Copilot for coding and talked about how AI models will be used for extraction of data from images and videos, according to a Moneycontrol report.

4. TransUnion invests in India's DeepTech startup SatSure

DeepTech startup SatSure uses satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to improve decision-making in several sectors such as agriculture, finance, utilities, aviation, and forestry. To support the move, TransUnion has invested a huge amount of money while other leading banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have backed the startup. TransUnion CIBIL and SatSure partnership will develop a CIBIL Credit & Farm Report (CCFR) for agriculture-based financing, according to the release.

5. OpenAI revokes Sam Altman's ownership of startup funds

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has announced a new governance structure for its venture capital fund. With new decisions, the OpenAI Startup Fund will be removing CEO Sam Altman from its ownership. This was done due to Altman's lack of financial interest in the fund despite his ownership. Currently, the AI startup fund has raised $175 million from partners such as Microsoft, Ian Hathaway, and others according to a Reuters report.

