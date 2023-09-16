Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: UK may ban China from parts of AI summit, Gen X and millennials take to AI

AI Roundup: UK PM Rishi Sunak weighs banning Chinese officials' participation from some parts of the AI summit, Gen X and millennials eager to embrace AI in the workplace and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 23:07 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 16. (Unsplash )

UP PM Rishi Sunak weighs limiting Chinese officials' participation in AI summit over spying concerns; Gen X and millennials are eager to embrace AI in the workplace; AI-powered fleet management takes aim at greenhouse gas emissions; AI-designed infiniCity reveals challenges in creating virtual urban landscapes- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Rishi Sunak weighs limiting Chinese officials' participation in AI summit

Sunak is considering banning Chinese officials from half of the AI summit in November due to concerns over espionage, according to a report by The Guardian. The move comes in light of a recent spying scandal, with the possibility that Chinese officials may only attend the first day of the 2-day summit. Other world leaders, including Macron and Trudeau, are expected to participate, while US President Joe Biden will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris.

2. Gen X and millennials eager to embrace AI in the workplace: report

A report by LinkedIn India reveals that a significant majority of Gen X and Millennial professionals are eager to utilise artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace. Over 75% of Millennials and 74% of Gen X professionals surveyed believe AI can relieve them of mundane tasks, allowing them to concentrate on more engaging responsibilities. Furthermore, 70% of Gen Z individuals also express enthusiasm for embracing AI. The report highlights the growing interest across different generations in leveraging AI to enhance productivity and work-life balance.

3. AI-powered fleet management takes aim at greenhouse gas emissions

In response to growing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, businesses with substantial carbon footprints, including trucking and public transit systems, are turning to fleet management technology, according to a Forbes report. AI and machine learning are enabling these technologies to analyse real-time driver behaviour and identify maintenance needs, reducing inefficient actions and emissions. This shift has the potential to address significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the transportation industry, which contributes over 15% of global CO2 emissions.

4. AI-designed infiniCity reveals challenges in creating virtual urban landscapes

InfiniCity, a 3D city synthesis model created with AI, revealed the challenges of designing artificial urban environments. Initially lacking greenery and featuring wonky buildings on unpredictable streets, it highlights the complexity of mimicking real-world cities through synthetic imagination. This endeavour is part of a broader trend in AI-driven creativity and raises questions about AI's role in urban governance, as discussed in a recent United Nations report.

5. Canadian tech council advocates balanced and swift AI regulation

The Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), representing over 150 Canadian tech firms, emphasises the need for a balanced and swift approach to AI regulation in Canada. They believe Canada can lead in the global AI sector, but regulations must be "responsible," incorporating clarity, trust, and international lessons. As generative AI systems gain attention, CCI stresses the importance of creating regulations that ensure both innovation and safety, urging expedited development and implementation of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (Bill C-27), BNN Bloomberg reported.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 23:06 IST
