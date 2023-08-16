Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: UK to host AI summit, Tencent to roll out Gen AI models, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: UK to host AI summit, Tencent to roll out Gen AI models, more

AI Roundup: UK announced that it will host an AI summit at the beginning of November. Tencent revealed that it will deploy its own generative AI foundational models later this year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 23:41 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, August 16. (Pexels)
Know what's happening in the AI universe today, August 16.

It was another intriguing day in the world of artificial intelligence. The UK government announced that it will be hosting an AI summit at the beginning of November 2023. The summit is set to be an international affair where dignitaries from other countries will be invited. In other news, Tencent Holdings, a Chinese multinational conglomerate, has revealed that it plans to bring forth its own AI foundational model before the end of the year. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

UK to host AI summit

The UK government announced today that it will be hosting an AI summit on the safety of artificial intelligence at the beginning of November, as per a report by Financial Times. The summit will also invite “like-minded” countries to participate in the event. It will address potential global threats to democracy such as AI in warfare and cyber security. Alongside political dignitaries and academicians, the summit will also invite major corporations involved in AI such as Google's DeepMind, Microsoft, OpenAI, and more.

Tencent to launch its AI model in 2023

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings has revealed that it will roll out its own generative AI foundational model later this year. This announcement comes after the company recorded lower-than-expected quarterly revenue growth.

Calling the move a revenue multiplier, as a way to generate additional revenue sources, Tencent President Martin Lau said, “We look at the opportunity and the technology much more broadly than just a chatbot.…We are very relentlessly working on the upgrade and the iteration to prepare for the launch at some point in time in the latter part of this year”.

US FDA clears AI algorithms for complex arrhythmia

CathVision, a tech company working with ablation therapy of cardiac arrhythmia, has received US FDA approval for two AI algorithms that will help in evaluating the success of PVI ablation for complex arrhythmia.

The company has a suite of AI algorithms called Cardialytics that is integrated into its AI system o help improve ablation outcomes in complex atrial arrhythmia procedures by measuring the success of cardiac ablation, according to a company press release.

South Korean President calls for setting global AI standards

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol said in an interview with Bloomberg that South Korea, Japan, and the US will "work together to set global standards" in AI, quantum space and other key areas of scientific advancement. This came ahead of a joint summit between the three countries in the US later this week.

“The Republic of Korea, as a responsible member of the international community, is also actively participating in global discussions on export controls to maintain world peace and security. We plan to continue to consult closely with major countries on the operation of export control systems,” he told Bloomberg.

Axis My India Partners with Google Cloud to build AI-powered people empowerment application

Axis My India, a consumer data intelligence company, today announced that it is building a platform in partnership with Google Cloud called the People Empowerment Platform (PEP) application. It will use Google Cloud's generative AI (GenAI) technology to provide relevant information about government schemes and desired communication/content to citizens based on their individual and family needs.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 23:41 IST
