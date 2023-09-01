5 things about AI you may have missed today: Zomato launches AI chatbot, Israel’s AI-powered plane and more

AI Roundup: Zomato launched its own AI chatbot today that will assist users in placing orders, while Google DeepMind co-founder emphasized that the US should only allow those buyers access to Nvidia's AI chips who agree to use this technology ethically. In a separate development, the Israeli Defense Ministry unveiled a surveillance plane equipped with AI-powered sensors.

All this, and more in our today's AI roundup.

1. Zomato launches AI chatbot

Keeping up with the latest trends, Zomato announced the launch of its AI chatbot on Friday. The chatbot, called Zomato AI, will assist users in placing orders. In a blog post, Zomato announced that one of the chatbot's standout features is its multiple-agent framework which empowers it with a variety of prompts for different tasks. Zomato AI will initially be exclusively rolled out to Zomato Gold members.

2. Israel unveils surveillance plane with AI-powered sensors

In a move that is expected to strengthen its defense capabilities, the Israeli Defense Ministry unveiled a new surveillance aircraft that is equipped with AI-powered sensors. The Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) installed C4I, a high-tech and secure communication system, along with sensors to a Gulfstream G550 jet. According to a report by Fox News Digital, Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem, Head of military research and development in the DDR&D of the Ministry of Defense said, “The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will enable an efficient and automated data processing system, which will produce actionable intelligence in real-time, enhancing the effectiveness of IDF operational activities.”

3. Google DeepMind co-founder calls for ethical use of AI chips

With controversies surrounding AI and its regulation, Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of Google DeepMind said that the US should only allow those buyers access to Nvidia's AI chips who agree to use this technology ethically. Speaking to the Financial Times on Friday, Suleyman said, “The US should mandate that any consumer of Nvidia chips signs up to at least the voluntary commitments — and more likely, more than that”.

4. Alibaba, Huawei seek approval for Deepfakes

Chinese technology companies such as Alibaba and Huawei are seeking approval from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) for deepfake models, according to a list published by the cyberspace regulator on Friday. As per a Reuters report, the tech companies are looking to obtain approval for adhering to regulations set by CAC in December in regards to deepfakes.

5. UK Police says its ‘super-recognisers' are better than AI

While AI has been deemed to play a major role in crime fighting, especially when combined with facial recognition technology, the UK Police say that some of their officers, known as “super-recognizers”, are even better than AI as they never forget a face. As per an AFP report, Tina Wallace, a surveillance expert with Thames Valley Police highlighted that only one percent of the population has this ability to remember faces. These officers are now being deployed outside nightclubs to identify sexual assault perpetrators.