5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot

This is the age of generative artificial intelligence, and hence, it is important to know how to use AI tools, and in particular AI chatbots, to their fullest potential. However, most of us end up using them to either have idle conversations, ask generic queries, or make it write content. But when it comes to truly powerful AI chatbots like Google Bard, that is merely scratching the surface. If you want to know the full extent of things you can do through it, and the right prompts to effectively get the information, you need to know these 5 unique use cases of Google Bard.

Unique use cases of Google Bard

1. Looking for the best deals online: One unique use case of Google Bard is that it can act as a shopping assistant for you. If you want to buy a product but do not want to visit 20 different websites to check and compare prices, you can simply get Bard to find it for you.

You can use the prompt: Show me the best deals online for (insert product name). You can also refine the search by asking Bard to filter by price, retailer, or shipping options. Further, you can also ask the AI chatbot to show you reviews of the product from a particular website so you can know whether to buy it or not.

2. Transcribing hand-written notes and letters: This is a hidden feature of the AI chatbot that can help you out in tricky situations. Google Bard can read handwritten notes and letters and transcribe them. This is not only useful when you are struggling to read someone's handwriting, but also a great way to preserve old letters and documents in digital format without going through the trouble of writing them painstakingly.

Simply upload the document you want to be transcribed and use the prompt: What does this letter say? Transcribe this letter.

3. Create a travel itinerary: Going to a new destination on vacation but aren't sure how to hit all the popular spots in a tight schedule? Do not worry as Google Bard can help you plan your entire trip including personalized suggestions based on your interests and budget, suggest things to do in each destination, help you book flights, hotels, and rental cars, and more.

You can use the following detailed prompt: Generate a (insert number of days in the trip) itinerary for a trip to (insert location) with a budget of (insert your budget). You can also ask it to refine the results based on whether it is a solo trip, a couples trip, a family vacation, and more.

4. Identify objects: This is perhaps one of the most unique features of the AI chatbot. You can use it to upload a picture of an object, a piece of furniture, a gadget, clothing, and more, and ask it to identify it. It will not only tell you about the object but also its use case.

5. Recipe suggestions based on what's in your fridge: Have you ever gotten in a situation where there are a few ingredients in your fridge but you don't really know anything that could be cooked with them? Now, you can tell Google Bard about these ingredients and ask it for a recipe that includes them. You can also ask it to focus on making it healthier or tastier by adding more ingredients and refining the cooking process.

