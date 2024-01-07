Icon
Home Tech News A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids' use of social media

A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids' use of social media

A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.

By:AP
| Updated on: Jan 07 2024, 06:57 IST
Icon
Instagram looks to do a TikTok, YouTube; video war coming soon; here is what IG users will get
TikTok
1/8 Good things are coming to Instagram even though it is more due to fierce competition by the likes of TikTok and YouTube rather than something it really wanted to do. As far as Instagram users are concerned, their favourite app is all set to get features that they could only see in other apps and it is going to get more entertaining. The Instagram feature coming soon is full-screen videos and indicates that the app is focusing on staying relevant. In a world where user attention span is short and very fickle, this move is expected to, not just to retain Instagram's base, but actually add to it. (REUTERS)
image caption
2/8 Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, posted a video on Twitter where he elaborated on new features. In it he underlined that perception is important and therefore, Instagram does not want to be bracketed as a "square photo-sharing app" in the minds of users and the rest of the global digitally aware community and henceforth, it will get more into entertainment and video. (AP)
image caption
3/8 Mosseri took to Twitter to explain and this is what he posted. "At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging." (REUTERS)
image caption
4/8 Mosseri said, "Video is driving an immense amount of growth online for all the major platforms right now and it is one direction I think we need to lean into more. People say they use Instagram to be entertained. Because lets be honest, there is some serious competition right now. TikTok is huge and YouTube is even bigger. We have to embrace that and that means change." (AFP)
image caption
5/8 As far as the point about videos is concerned, Instagram already is into videos with IGTV, Reels, and Stories, but from now on, it will be giving much more emphasis on this medium. (AFP)
image caption
6/8 And what is it exactly regarding videos that Instagram has in mind? Macrumours has listed these - "full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video." This surely, sounds like TikTok. Mosseri has said that this app's popularity is something Instagram wants to have. (AFP)
image caption
7/8 Macrumours has it that Instagram will start testing recommendations and these will show up on users' Feed and that too in a month or so. (REUTERS)
image caption
8/8 Over and above that, Mosseri says Instagram wants to be more transparent in the public's eye regarding its plans. So, expect to hear a lot more about what is going on in the House of Instagram going forward and today's video can be considered as part one. (Pixabay)
TikTok
icon View all Images
The law was part of an Ohio’s law — which requires social media companies to obtain a parent’s permission for children under 16 to sign up for social media and gaming apps. (AFP)

 A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.

The law was part of an Ohio's law — which requires social media companies to obtain a parent's permission for children under 16 to sign up for social media and gaming apps — unconstitutionally impedes free speech and is overbroad and vague.

The law also requires social media companies to provide parents with their privacy guidelines, so that families can know what content will be censored or moderated on their child's profile.

“We at NetChoice believe families equipped with educational resources are capable of determining the best approach to online services and privacy protections for themselves,” Chris Marchese, director of the organization's litigation center, said in a statement. “With NetChoice v. Yost, we will fight to ensure all Ohioans can embrace digital tools without their privacy, security and rights being thwarted.”

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The group has won lawsuits against similar restrictions in California and Arkansas.

Husted, who leads Ohio's technology initiatives and championed the law, called Friday's lawsuit “cowardly but not unexpected.”

“In filing this lawsuit, these companies are determined to go around parents to expose children to harmful content and addict them to their platforms," Husted said in a statement.

He alleged the companies know their algorithms are harming children “with catastrophic health and mental health outcomes.”

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 06:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon