Aadhaar-based biometric verification now mandatory for new SIM cards to combat fraud and cybercrime activities

Starting from now, acquiring a new SIM card in India involves more than just filling out a form. The government has made Aadhaar-based biometric verification mandatory to address the growing concern of mobile connections being misused for fraudulent activities. The move, backed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), directs the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to ensure that all new SIM cards are linked to verified identities.

Crackdown on Fake SIM Cards

This directive follows a review of the telecom sector, which uncovered a significant role of fake SIM cards in cybercrime, particularly in financial scams. Investigations revealed that criminals often use multiple fake SIM cards linked to a single device, enabling them to carry out illegal activities with ease. The new policy aims to curb such misuse by enforcing strict identification measures before issuing SIM cards.

Consequences for Retailers Issuing Fake SIM Cards

Retailers found distributing SIM cards with fake or forged documents face severe consequences, including legal action. The government has also instructed telecom operators to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and implement AI-driven tools to identify and apprehend fraudsters. These efforts are part of a broader government initiative to tighten control over telecom operations and reduce cybercrime risks.

With the mandatory use of Aadhaar-based biometric verification, authorities expect a significant drop in fraudulent activities linked to unverified mobile numbers. This system is designed to offer better tracking and control over SIM card distribution, further enhancing mobile security. By linking each SIM card to a verified identity, the government aims to make mobile networks safer for all users.

The decision aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen security and ensure that mobile networks are not exploited for criminal purposes. The mandatory biometric verification is now a non-negotiable step in the SIM card issuance process. In addition to this, the Communication Partner Portal has been set up to allow users to file complaints about cyber fraud and scams. The portal also helps block lost or stolen phones, further safeguarding users from misuse.