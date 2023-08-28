Aditya-L1: Know all about the objectives of this new ISRO mission to study the Sun

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has made it possible for India to safely land on the moon and that too on a budget. With the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO has shown its capabilities all over the world and everyone is talking about its magnificent success. It was a proud moment for India and already ISRO is ready to launch another major space mission called Aditya L1 that will thoroughly study the Sun. Let's get to know more about ISRO's upcoming mission.

About Aditya L1 mission

According to an ISRO report, Aditya L1 will be India's very first space-based observatory class solar mission that will study the Sun. The spacecraft will be accompanied by 7 payloads that will study the various different phenomena on the Sun. The spacecraft will study the Sun from halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. This location will give the spacecraft all-time access to the Sun's viewing without the interference of solar eclipse.

The seven payloads will be studying the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun with the help of electromagnetic and particle detectors. The mission will provide various information about Coronal Mass ejection, solar flare activities, space weather, and more.

Objectives of Aditya L1 mission

ISRO reports that the mission's uniqueness and objectives include a deep understanding of the Sun's chromospheric and coronal heating, the physics of the partially ionized plasma, formation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares. It will also study the scientific reason behind solar corona and its heating mechanism. Study the outermost layer of the Sun by collecting data on its temperature, velocity and density. The mission will study the reasons behind the formation and composition of solar wind and space weather.

The uniqueness of the mission is that it will study the Sun's CME dynamics by observing the solar disk. This will provide information about how CMEs and solar flares are formed.

Why Study Sun?

There are various reason that surrounds the question. One of them is how the sun's activities affect interplanetary space and Earth's atmosphere. However, our magnetic field and atmosphere protect us from the wrath of Sun which also does not give scientists the means to study its radiation. Therefore, the only way to understand more about the sun is to travel to space and collect a deep understanding of our nearest star.