Adobe launches Photoshop Web Version; Check out the exciting AI features

Adobe Photoshop is a widely used tool for photo editing globally. Everyone who can afford it, uses it to generate some awesome images and more. Until recently, users could only use through its app. But now, Adobe has finally announced the web version of this photo editing tool, thereby providing users with much greater flexibility.

For almost two years, this feature was available in the Beta version, and now it is available for the general public. It will offer a simplified yet powerful online alternative to its desktop photo editing software. Know what this new version of Adobe will offer you:

Adobe Photoshop web version

The web version of Adobe Photoshop was made available to users on September 27, 2023. According to a report by The Verge, this new version comes with exciting AI-driven features, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand, which were initially introduced in the desktop version of Photoshop.

These features are powered by Adobe's cutting-edge Firefly generative AI model. They are now accessible for commercial use. They enable users to swiftly edit images using text-based descriptions in over 100 languages while preserving the original image's lighting and perspective conditions. This innovation marks a significant leap forward in streamlining the image editing process.

Contextual Task Bar

Photoshop on the web retains many of the familiar tools found in its desktop counterpart. However, the layout has been redesigned to provide a more user-friendly experience. The addition of the Contextual Task Bar, which suggests relevant workflow steps, enhances user efficiency. To further aid navigation, similar tools for tasks like object selection and image retouching are grouped together on the toolbar.

Users can choose to disable this view if they prefer the classic desktop interface. Adobe has also promised that popular desktop features, such as the patch tool, pen tool, smart object support, and polygonal lasso, will be integrated into the web version in the near future.

Collaboration

Collaboration is a key feature of Photoshop on the web, allowing users to invite others to work on projects and also enables them to view and comment on files.

Price

This web-based service is available exclusively to paid Photoshop plan subscribers, with pricing starting at $9.99 per month.

Adobe's launch of Photoshop for the web with Firefly-powered AI tools represents a significant step forward in making professional photo editing more accessible and efficient which will help both new and experienced users.

