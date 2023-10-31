After Aadhaar card data of 81.5 mn people leaked, know what is data breach and how to prevent it - top 5 tips

On Monday, a report revealed that India's biggest data breach has happened, in which details of 81.5 million Indians were leaked. The data was lying with ICMR and was spotted on the dark web with the hacker actually posting spreadsheets of it. The information that is reported to be leaked includes Aadhaar card number, passport, name, phone number, address, and more. Apparently, the data was now being sold by the hacker. In the wake of this shocking incident, it is important that people are more aware of cybersecurity. A big first step is to know what exactly is a data breach and how can an individual protect himself/herself from it. Let us take a look.

What is a data breach

A data breach is a digital security threat in which unauthorized individuals gain access to sensitive or confidential information. This info can be personal, corporate or even governmental. This can happen in a variety of ways, such as through hacking, malware attacks, phishing scams, or human error. Data breaches can have serious consequences for both individuals and organizations, including financial losses, identity theft, and reputational damage.

How to prevent a data breach

There are a number of things that individuals can do to prevent data breaches. Here are some tips:

1. Be careful about what information you share online and with whom you share it. Only share your personal information with trusted websites and organizations.

2. Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. Strong passwords are at least 12 characters long and include a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security. Use anti-virus tools on your own phones and PCs too.

3. Keep your software up to date and install security patches regularly. Software updates often include security patches that can help protect your devices from known vulnerabilities.

4. Be wary of phishing scams and other social engineering attacks where emails, websites, text messages, or phone calls are designed to trick you into revealing your personal information.

5. Monitor your credit reports and bank statements for any suspicious activity. If you notice any unauthorized charges or other suspicious activity, contact your bank or credit card company immediately.

By following these tips, individuals can help to protect themselves from data breaches. However, it is important to note that there is no guaranteed way to prevent a data breach. Cybercriminals are constantly developing new attack methods, so it is important to be vigilant and to keep your security measures up to date.

In cases like the ICMR data breach, if true, it is entirely outside of an individual's capabilities to prevent such data breaches. In such scenarios. However, what an individual can do is share as little of the information as possible and that too after thoroughly verifying the platform with which he or she is sharing it.