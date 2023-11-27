After Alia Bhatt deepfake video goes viral, know these top 10 crucial safety tips

In the latest wave of deepfake scandals, a manipulated video featuring Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has emerged, raising serious questions about the implications of artificial intelligence for spreading large-scale harm. The video, currently circulating on various social media platforms, showcases Alia's face seamlessly superimposed onto another woman, who dons a stylish blue floral co-ord set and engages with the camera. The Alia Bhatt deepfake video follows the recent deepfake episodes involving Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol, adding to the growing unease surrounding the misuse of advanced AI technology.

Not long ago, a manipulated video of Kajol made headlines when an original clip featuring influencer Rosie Breen was used as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend on TikTok. Breen's face was replaced with that of Kajol, capturing the actor changing clothes on camera.

This surge in deepfake incidents underscores the urgency for individuals to take proactive measures to protect themselves from potential scams.

Here are 10 crucial safety tips to protect yourself from such scary deepfake video incidents:

1. Be skeptical of any video or audio that seems too good to be true. If something seems too shocking or unbelievable, it's probably a deepfake.

2. Pay attention to the source of the video or audio. If it comes from an unknown or untrustworthy source, be very cautious.

3. Look for inconsistencies in the video or audio. For example, if someone's lips are not moving in sync with the sound of their voice, it could be a deepfake.

4. Use reverse image search to check if the video or audio has been posted elsewhere online. If it has, it's more likely to be a deepfake.

5. Be careful about clicking on links in emails or text messages, even if they appear to be from someone you know. Those who spread deepfakes may be using these links to spread their fake videos or audio.

6. Be aware of the signs of a scam. If someone is asking for money or personal information, it's likely a scam, even if they are using a deepfake video or audio to make their request seem more legitimate.

7. Use common sense. If something doesn't sound right, it probably isn't.

8. Fact-check information before you share it. Don't just believe everything you see or hear online.

9. Report deepfakes to the appropriate authorities. If you see a deepfake that you think is being used for malicious purposes, report it to the website or platform where it was posted.

10. Educate yourself about deepfakes. The more you know about deepfakes, the better equipped you will be to spot them and protect yourself from them.

As deepfake technology becomes more sophisticated, staying vigilant and implementing these safety measures is crucial in safeguarding personal privacy and security in the digital age.