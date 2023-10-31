After banking features, what else is Elon Musk planning to bring to X? Know them all

X (formerly Twitter) is going to get quite a few banking and finance features in 2024, and they will include payment-related features too. That is the intent Elon Musk has expressed often. As such, those who are wondering about the connection between financial services and social media should not be surprised, as company owner Musk has said that he plans to turn X into an “everything app”, much like China's WeChat and Alipay. But an everything app does not just have payments, it is also required to have a lot of other services as well. So, what exactly is Musk planning to bring to X? Let us take a look.

New services and features that can soon come to X

Among the first could be a news distribution service. According to a report by Bloomberg, the service will be called XWire, and it was revealed at the same all-hands meeting where the payment info came from.

“The duo also referenced ambitions to create a news wire service called XWire, which would rival Cision's PR Newswire,” Bloomberg quoted sources as saying.

A report by The Information also highlights the plans of Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino to add shopping and sports features to the platform as well. Shopping makes a lot of sense and it is the logical successor to payment features since people need something to actually transact on the app as well.

However, it is not clear what the sports features may actually be. It could be live streaming of sports, sports coverage, commentary, or even fantasy-related features. Not much is known about this.

Further, gaming could be another feature, as Musk himself has talked about it during one of his Diablo IV game streams. He said that he would want to bring streamers who stream games on Twitch, YouTube, or Kick, exclusively to X.

Another area where the company is working on is the vertical video-scrolling. Right now, you can open a video on X, and then just scroll down to see related videos one by one, similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels. However, you will see that the video lengths are not consistent and the algorithm is not too good right now.

Musk has also seemingly set a target for 2024 for X to have a banking system in place. He says he wants X to replace banks.

Musk and Yaccarino both have said that they are working on improving these features. Once done, Musk may also integrate advertisements, and allow users to make purchases from them without ever having to leave the app. But, these are all on X's bucket list, and we are yet to see any of these features materialize on the platform.