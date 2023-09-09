Home Tech News After Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 success, India in talks with US to send astronauts to ISS

After Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 success, India in talks with US to send astronauts to ISS

Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions were a massive success for India. Now, India and the US have joined forces for an exciting partnership to send Indian astronauts into space in 2024.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 16:03 IST
The pivotal role of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in crafting Aditya-L1's solar corona study payload
India and the US
1/6 The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has announced its pivotal role in the Aditya-L1 mission. This landmark project, a collaborative effort with ISRO, aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
2/6 IIA's team has built the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), an important part of the seven payloads aboard Aditya-L1. VELC will uncover the mysteries of the solar corona, bringing us closer to comprehending our star. For the unaware, the solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun. (ISRO)
image caption
3/6 "In its quest to assemble the VELC payload, IIA established India's pioneering "Class to Clean Rooms" at its CREST campus in Hosakote. This effort underscores our commitment to technological excellence," said the institution. (ISRO)
image caption
4/6 Embracing the Sun's Halo Orbit: Aditya-L1 is poised for liftoff from Sriharikota on September 2. As part of this extraordinary mission, the satellite will be positioned in a halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, offering uninterrupted solar observations. (ISRO)
image caption
5/6 Unveiling the Solar Secrets: VELC's revolutionary capabilities include simultaneous imaging, spectroscopy, and spectro-polarimetry channels. These features enable us to probe the solar corona's intricate dynamics, origin of coronal mass ejections, and magnetic field measurements, propelling solar science into a new era. (ISRO)
image caption
6/6 The insights gleaned from Aditya-L1's scientific voyage will not only deepen our understanding of the solar corona but also furnish essential data for space weather studies. As India continues to make strides in space exploration, Aditya-L1's mission promises to enlighten us about both the moon and the sun. (ISRO)
India and the US
View all Images
India and the US have forged a cosmic alliance: Collaborating on space exploration and protection. (ANI)

Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions were a massive success for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and now, India and the US have joined forces for an exciting partnership to send Indian astronauts into space in 2024. Yes, India and the United States are teaming up to explore space together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden made this exciting announcement after their meeting during the G20 summit. They said that India's space agency, ISRO, and NASA, the American space agency, are talking about how to work together to visit the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. They're also figuring out how to cooperate on sending people into space, and they plan to finalize their plan by the end of 2023.

But that's not all. India and the US are also going to work together to protect the planet and the things we send into space, like satellites. They want to keep an eye on asteroids and objects that come close to Earth and make sure they don't cause any catastrophes. The US is even going to help India with tracking these objects through the Minor Planet Centre, according to the WION report.

Also read: Aditya L1 mission: Know all about ISRO's first solar mission

Biden Applauds India's Space Milestones

President Biden had some good words for India too. He congratulated Prime Minister Modi and all the scientists and engineers at ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole. He also praised the launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1. It seems like they're all working well together.

A Vision for Space Exploration

During their last meeting in the US, the two leaders decided that NASA and ISRO should come up with a plan for people to visit space together by the end of 2023. They were excited about it back then, and now they're even more excited about it. They're also happy about a satellite called Nisar, which will launch from India in 2024 and help us learn more about our planet.

President Biden also liked the fact that India signed something called the Artemis Accords. These accords are about exploring space for the benefit of everyone on Earth. So, it's not just about going to space; it's about making space work for all of us. That's pretty cool.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 16:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets