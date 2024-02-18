 After 'Sora' launch, YouTuber MrBeast tells OpenAI CEO Sam Altman not to make him 'Homeless' | Tech News
YouTuber MrBeast and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discuss Sora, an AI tool that generates hyper-realistic videos based on simple text prompts.

Updated on: Feb 18 2024, 09:18 IST
MrBeast and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman engage in a playful conversation about Sora (MrBeast)

Popular YouTuber MrBeast, famous for his amazingly successful videos, has engaged in a humorous and thought-provoking exchange with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman about the new AI tool called Sora, an advanced text-to-video generator launched by OpenAI just 2 days ago .

The funny exchange between MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, and Altman highlighted the potential negative impact of AI technology on content creators like MrBeast. The conversation happened on X (formerly Twitter), which caught the interest of both netizens and industry enthusiasts alike.

Sora, the latest innovation from OpenAI, has gained attention for its ability to quickly generate hyper-realistic videos based on simple text prompts. This tech advancement creates both opportunities and challenges for human creators like MrBeast, who rely on video content for their careers.

In response to Altman's announcement of Sora's launch and offer of access to select creators, MrBeast humorously expressed concern about the future of his career, saying, "Sam, please don't make me homeless." Altman, in good spirits, replied to MrBeast that he could generate a video for him and shortly fulfilled MrBeast's request for a video of a monkey playing chess in a park.

The exchange sparked reactions from netizens, with some jokingly suggesting that Sora could secure all video content creators' futures, while others offered MrBeast a place to stay if his career were to be rendered obsolete by AI technology.

Sora's development process remains shrouded in secrecy, with limited information disclosed by OpenAI. The system is currently undergoing red teaming, a process aimed at identifying vulnerabilities in the AI system. According to OpenAI, Sora is capable of generating complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of subjects and backgrounds. Additionally, Sora can animate still images, further showcasing its versatility and potential impact on content creation.

As the exchange between MrBeast and Altman highlights, the emergence of advanced AI technologies like Sora raises concerns about the future of creative industries and the evolving relationship between humans and machines.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 09:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets