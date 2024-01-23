Icon
Home Tech News AI and jobs: Humans Still Cheaper Than Artificial Intelligence in Majority of Jobs, MIT Finds

AI and jobs: Humans Still Cheaper Than Artificial Intelligence in Majority of Jobs, MIT Finds

Artificial intelligence can’t replace the majority of jobs right now in cost-effective ways, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found in a study that sought to address fears about AI replacing humans in a swath of industries.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 23 2024, 07:10 IST
Icon
Artificial intelligence
Researchers say human labour is cheaper than using AI. (REUTERS)
Artificial intelligence
Researchers say human labour is cheaper than using AI. (REUTERS)

Artificial intelligence can't replace the majority of jobs right now in cost-effective ways, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found in a study that sought to address fears about AI replacing humans in a swath of industries.

In one of the first in-depth probes of the viability of AI displacing labor, researchers modeled the cost attractiveness of automating various tasks in the US, concentrating on jobs where computer vision was employed — for instance, teachers and property appraisers. They found only 23% of workers, measured in terms of dollar wages, could be effectively supplanted. In other cases, because AI-assisted visual recognition is expensive to install and operate, humans did the job more economically.

The adoption of AI across industries accelerated last year after OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative tools showed the technology's potential. Tech firms from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. in the US to Baidu Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in China rolled out new AI services and ramped up development plans — at a pace that some industry leaders cautioned was recklessly fast. Fears about AI's impact on jobs have long been a central concern.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

“‘Machines will steal our jobs' is a sentiment frequently expressed during times of rapid technological change. Such anxiety has re-emerged with the creation of large language models,” the researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory said in the 45-page paper titled Beyond AI Exposure. “We find that only 23% of worker compensation ‘exposed' to AI computer vision would be cost-effective for firms to automate because of the large upfront costs of AI systems.”

Computer vision is a field of AI that enables machines to derive meaningful information from digital images and other visual inputs, with its most ubiquitous applications showing up in object detection systems for autonomous driving or in helping categorize photos on smartphones.

The cost-benefit ratio of computer vision is most favorable in segments like retail, transportation and warehousing, all areas where Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are prominent. It's also feasible in the health-care context, MIT's paper said. A more aggressive AI rollout, especially via AI-as-a-service subscription offerings, could scale up other uses and make them more viable, the authors said.

The study was funded by the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab and used online surveys to collect data on about 1,000 visually-assisted tasks across 800 occupations. Only 3% of such tasks can be automated cost-effectively today, but that could rise to 40% by 2030 if data costs fall and accuracy improves, the researchers said.

The sophistication of ChatGPT and rivals like Google's Bard has rekindled concern about AI plundering jobs, as the new chatbots show proficiency in tasks previously only humans were capable of performing. The International Monetary Fund said last week that almost 40% of jobs globally would be impacted and that policymakers would need to carefully balance AI's potential with the negative fallout. 

At the World Economic Forum at Davos last week, many discussions focused on AI displacing the workforce. The co-founder of Inflection AI and Google's DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman, said that AI systems are “fundamentally labor-replacing tools.”

One case study in the paper looked at a hypothetical bakery. Bakers visually inspect ingredients for quality control on a daily basis, but that comprises only 6% of their duties, the researchers said. The saving in time and wages from implementing cameras and an AI system is still far from the cost of such a technological upgrade, they concluded.

“Our study examines the usage of computer vision across the economy, examining its applicability to each occupation across nearly every industry and sector,” said Neil Thompson, director of the FutureTech Research Project at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab. “We show that there will be more automation in retail and health-care, and less in areas like construction, mining or real estate,” he said via email.

Also read top stories for today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year. Know how to protect yourself here.

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jan, 07:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon