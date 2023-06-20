AI chatbots to conduct job interviews? Take a peek at the future

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a widely talked about, yet a polarizing topic these days. While we're witnessing its application in our day-to-day lives, debates about its merits and demerits continue. Recently, AI tools for designing rooms, editing pictures, and even writing exams have emerged. While people in search of potential jobs are also using these technologies to build their resumes, job interviews might soon be conducted by an AI chatbot itself.

AI interviews - A reality soon?

According to a report by ZDNet, employers might soon leverage artificial intelligence on their side and it will be used to conduct job interviews by 2024. The report is based on a survey conducted by Resume Builder which found that 43 percent of companies already have or plan to adopt AI interviews by 2024. The survey was carried out by talking to 1000 employees who are involved in hiring processes at their companies to find out about their use of AI while conducting interviews.

“We are already using AI to train our new employees so we plan to move in that direction soon,” said one employee. On the other hand, 32 percent say that their companies do not have any plans to include AI in the near future, with reasons such as direct interface with the candidate, cost-effectiveness, and uncertainty about the outcomes at the forefront.

What about the advantages of using AI? According to two-thirds of this group, incorporating AI in hiring processes will increase hiring efficiency. Moreover, more than half believe AI will eventually replace human hiring managers.

Will there be any human input?

According to the same report, 15 percent of people believe that AI will be used to make decisions on candidates without any human input. However, 85 percent still believe that while AI will provide great recommendations with its algorithms, humans will have the final say during hiring decisions.

65 percent of people say that AI will serve as an early screening tool while 14 percent say it will be the last step in the process. On the other hand, 17 percent believe that AI interviews will be the only step during the hiring process.