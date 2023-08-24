Home Tech News AI image generator Midjourney to rival Photoshop with its new ‘vary (region)’ feature

AI image generator Midjourney to rival Photoshop with its new ‘vary (region)’ feature

Midjourney, an AI text-to-image generator, has received a new feature called ‘vary (region)’ that can make it rival Photoshop’s AI tool. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 18:04 IST
Midjourney
Know what the ‘vary (region)’ feature in Midjourney can do. (Bloomberg)
Midjourney
Know what the ‘vary (region)’ feature in Midjourney can do. (Bloomberg)

Text-to-image generation has been one of the biggest feats of generative artificial intelligence (AI). This year, we have seen digital art reach new heights and digital artists leverage it to create unique and stunning pieces in minimal turnaround time. We have also seen big platforms emerge in this space, trying to give the best set of features to lure consumers. The biggest names that exist in this space include Dall-E, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and Photoshop AI Generative Fill. So far, many designers and artists believe that Photoshop is one of the most powerful tools available due to its large set of tools and features. However, Midjourney has just received a new feature called ‘vary (region)' that can be a game changer and might just make it a major competitor of Photoshop.

Midjourney has recently added a new feature called ‘vary (region)'. This feature is also known as inpainting, infilling, or just filling. This feature enables users to take any Midjourney-created image and either add an object or a subject to any specific part of the image or change an already existing image to something else.

Interestingly, this feature already existed in Photoshop Generative Fill since May 2023, but now Midjourney is catching up with it and offering users another alternative.

Midjourney gets vary (region) feature

Imagine an image of a valley with a house, the Sun, some clouds, and a river flowing in front. Now, you like this image, but it feels too basic for you. You can now use the vary (region) feature to add a garden in front of the house. Or a front yard with a car standing in front of it. You can even add a bridge on top of the river or people swimming in the river. This feature allows you far better control over the final image that is produced using Midjourney. It also leaves room for improvisation after you have written a prompt.

To use this feature, you can simply click on the vary (region) button on the Midjourney interface on Discord and pick between either the rectangular select tool or the lasso tool. Use it to highlight the area where you want to apply the feature and click submit to let AI take over and change that part of the image. You can also type “/settings” to turn on remix mode to see a text box next to the editor, which will let you add text prompts to further control the object or subject being generated.

With this feature, Midjourney becomes a viable contender to Photoshop, and with a monthly subscription fee of $10 and yearly $96, it is also placed as a more affordable option compared to the $240 yearly subscription fee for Photoshop Generative Fill.

It should be remembered that while you do have to pay a higher price, Photoshop gives you the most diverse set of tools to thoroughly edit or create an image.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 17:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets