AI image generator Midjourney to rival Photoshop with its new ‘vary (region)’ feature

Text-to-image generation has been one of the biggest feats of generative artificial intelligence (AI). This year, we have seen digital art reach new heights and digital artists leverage it to create unique and stunning pieces in minimal turnaround time. We have also seen big platforms emerge in this space, trying to give the best set of features to lure consumers. The biggest names that exist in this space include Dall-E, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and Photoshop AI Generative Fill. So far, many designers and artists believe that Photoshop is one of the most powerful tools available due to its large set of tools and features. However, Midjourney has just received a new feature called ‘vary (region)' that can be a game changer and might just make it a major competitor of Photoshop.

Midjourney has recently added a new feature called ‘vary (region)'. This feature is also known as inpainting, infilling, or just filling. This feature enables users to take any Midjourney-created image and either add an object or a subject to any specific part of the image or change an already existing image to something else.

Interestingly, this feature already existed in Photoshop Generative Fill since May 2023, but now Midjourney is catching up with it and offering users another alternative.

Midjourney gets vary (region) feature

Imagine an image of a valley with a house, the Sun, some clouds, and a river flowing in front. Now, you like this image, but it feels too basic for you. You can now use the vary (region) feature to add a garden in front of the house. Or a front yard with a car standing in front of it. You can even add a bridge on top of the river or people swimming in the river. This feature allows you far better control over the final image that is produced using Midjourney. It also leaves room for improvisation after you have written a prompt.

To use this feature, you can simply click on the vary (region) button on the Midjourney interface on Discord and pick between either the rectangular select tool or the lasso tool. Use it to highlight the area where you want to apply the feature and click submit to let AI take over and change that part of the image. You can also type “/settings” to turn on remix mode to see a text box next to the editor, which will let you add text prompts to further control the object or subject being generated.

With this feature, Midjourney becomes a viable contender to Photoshop, and with a monthly subscription fee of $10 and yearly $96, it is also placed as a more affordable option compared to the $240 yearly subscription fee for Photoshop Generative Fill.

It should be remembered that while you do have to pay a higher price, Photoshop gives you the most diverse set of tools to thoroughly edit or create an image.