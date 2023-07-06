AI jobs loss: No techies in future and ChatGPT on every phone WITHOUT Internet, says Stability AI CEO

There are many debates about ChatGPT and the most virulent ones is on AI jobs loss potential. Experts believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize various fields and will reduce human intervention totally. However, that will cause mass scale job losses with even techies likely to feel the negative effect. And this is the case at the moment when we are yet to utilize its full potential.

No need for Techies!

Recently, Stability AI CEO, Emad Mostaque, in a Moonshots and Mindset podcast with Peter H. Diamandis, stated that in the next five years, no human programmers will be required as AI can itself generate high-value codes by itself. As ChatGPT is also involved, it will also help the tech industry to write codes and can write various content with full authenticity and accuracy. Along with AI, generative AI is also making its way and gaining recognition.

Mostaque also said, "41 percent of all code on GitHub right now is AI-generated. There are no programmers in five years." Along with this, he mentions, "AI can be a serious threat to basic programmers as they can get irrelevant very quickly."

ChatGPT on smartphones sans Internet!

He also stated that ChatGPT will be available on phones by the end of 2024 and will not require an internet connection to function. The CEO also emphasized how rapidly AI is evolving at rapid speed. Mostaque believes that AI tools should be made available to experts so they can utilize their potential and speed, especially in medicine and science.

A peek into the future!

Stability AI CEO believes that AI should be democratized. He also stated that this company is developing models based on a single modality, Society OS, in which audio, video, DNA, chemical reactions, and language are all integrated. So you have a banker GPT to replace board members, and a board GPT to replace board members. This creative idea will allow everyone to create a file in which they insert words and images, audio, text, or anything else that is relevant to them to enrich them.