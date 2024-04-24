AI roundup [April 24]: UK antitrust scrutinises Amazon AI deals; India leads global AI implementation and more

UK antitrust scrutinises Amazon, Microsoft AI deals; India leads global AI implementation, finds NetApp report; Profluent unveils AI-generated OpenCRISPR for tailored disease cures; Adobe's AI tool transforms blurry videos into HD quality- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. UK antitrust scrutinises Amazon, Microsoft AI deals

Amazon's $4 billion investment in Anthropic faces UK antitrust scrutiny, amid concerns over tech giants' AI deals shaping markets. Microsoft's partnerships with Mistral and Inflection AI are also under review. CMA's Joel Bamford vows impartial assessment to determine impact on UK competition. Regulators examine Microsoft's OpenAI ties, probing potential antitrust violations in the US and Europe, Bloomberg reported.

2. India leads global AI implementation, finds NetApp report

India takes the lead in global AI implementation, with 70 percent of companies actively running or initiating AI projects, surpassing the global average of 49 percent. NetApp's report reveals that Indian firms heavily rely on data, with 91 percent planning to utilise at least half of their data for AI training by 2024. Various sectors show contrasting AI adoption rates, with technology leading at 70 percent, while healthcare and media lag behind, The Hindu reported.

3. Profluent unveils AI-generated OpenCRISPR for tailored disease cures

Profluent unveils OpenCRISPR, an AI-generated gene editor, to craft tailored disease cures. The California-based AI-focused protein design firm claims its model can generate CRISPR-like proteins not found in nature, aiding in curing previously untreatable diseases. Founder Ali Madani announced the breakthrough on X. OpenCRISPR-1, the first AI-created gene editor, is released for ethical and commercial research.

4. Adobe's AI tool transforms blurry videos into HD quality

Adobe introduces VideoGigaGAN, an AI model, to enhance blurry videos up to eight times their original resolution without distorting or introducing artefacts. Unlike traditional upscaling methods, VideoGigaGAN maintains fine details, avoiding "AI weirdness." Demonstrations reveal remarkable natural results, blurring the line between AI-enhanced and original footage, sparking discussions on the definition of authentic imagery, The Verge reported.

5. Essex University's AI brain study offers hope to trauma survivors

Essex University's groundbreaking AI study on childhood trauma's impact on the brain offers hope to survivors. Using AI to analyse brain scans, the study reveals trauma alters brain development, affecting problem-solving and empathy. Dr Megan Klabunde, leading the research, anticipates new treatments to mitigate these effects, addressing the one in three children facing potential traumatic events by age 18, BBC reported.