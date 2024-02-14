 AI-powered Immersive View on Google Maps: Google engineer explains how it works | Tech News
Home Tech News AI-powered Immersive View on Google Maps: Google engineer explains how it works

AI-powered Immersive View on Google Maps: Google engineer explains how it works

Immersive View on Google Maps combines regular navigation and Street View, using cameras on cars, planes, and backpacks to create 3D models of locations.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 17:49 IST
location tracking: Track your friends and family on phone; Google Maps to WhatsApp, check 5 useful apps
Google maps
1/5 Google Maps: This Android app is not only used for route tracking but it can also be used to share your location with friends and family. It offers free GPS tracking services enabling users to take advantage of real-time location tracking. It also notifies users of the estimated time of arrival to the destination. (unsplash)
Google maps
2/5 Find my Phone - Family Locator: It is a useful GPS tracking app for Android devices. With location tracking, it also provides features such as custom text alerts to notify friends and family of your real-time movement so they can keep track of you at all times.  (Find my Phone)
Google maps
3/5 Life360: This app offers real-time location sharing and enables users to send location-based alerts. With this app, users can easily keep track of children and friends, additionally, it enables users to send private messages within the app for easy communication. (Life360)
Google maps
4/5 Glympse: With the help of this app, users can share their real-time location with family and friends easily. It utilizes GPS capability for effective tracking and creates a link which can be shared with others for location tracking. Additionally, it enables users to create private groups for location sharing which can be used within families.  (Glympse)
Google maps
5/5 WhatsApp: The Meta-owned app also comes with built-in location sharing. It enables users to share locations to chats and groups for 1 hour to 8 hours. This is one of the best ways to track real-time location, however, you will be required to use the internet at all times for the location to update.  (unsplash)
Google maps
View all Images
Google uses specific cameras on motors, planes, and backpacks to take photos for Street View. (Unsplash)

In recent months, Google Maps has been aiming to make navigating less complicated by converting how content appears on the map. In its efforts, Google has modified the colours for water and green areas, and it is making plans to change how the navigation appears, however, that hasn't occurred yet. But the maximum interesting change occurred last February when Google delivered something referred to as Immersive View for routes. It's been 12 months since it started, and now we can see the way it works.

Immersive View on Google Maps

Immersive View in Maps is a mixture of regular navigation and Street View, with a few clever laptop stuff thrown in. This offers you a top-down view of your direction, but there may be a number of computer paintings going on in the heritage. In an exclusive interview with CNET, Google engineer Daniel Filip shed light on how it works.

Google uses specific cameras on motors, planes, and backpacks to take photos for Street View. They then combine these photos with records from aerial cameras to make 3-D models of places.

You might have visible Google Maps cars using around cities taking images. They use those photos to make Street View. Over time, Google made their Digicam system smaller and lighter, so now they are able to map locations that motors cannot reach. But planes are also essential for getting the 3-D data utilized in Immersive View.

The cameras underneath the planes are distinct from the ones on cars. They have four lenses going through each differently, which creates a unique impact called parallax. Computers then flip those pics into 3D fashions of the ground and buildings, with details like symptoms and sidewalks. These planes additionally take images for Google Earth.

The Immersive View for routes does not just show still pics. It additionally has animations of what site visitors would possibly appear like at one-of-a-kind times of the day, and even shows such things as birds flying or people walking, as though it's taking place properly then. It additionally shows weather statistics, so you can plan your experience better.

Also, read other top stories today:

Sam Altman says he does not like ChatGPT name! Calls it horrible. So, if you are entering the world of AI, make sure you name your chatbot properly. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Crackdown Evaded! Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms. Read more about it here.

Love Based on Financial Status? One of the few online dating moves that still makes people squeamish is filtering prospective partners based on financial status, and sites such as Millionaire Match emphasize prioritizing money. Know all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 17:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets