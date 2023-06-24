Alert! Pesky WhatsApp Pink Scam steals bank details, contacts; Delete it NOW

WhatsApp scams have become increasingly difficult to deal with. Now, there is a concern being expressed at the rise of a new scam called WhatsApp Pink. The North Region cyberpolice crime wing tweeted, "WHATSAPP PINK - A Red Alert For Android Users." Not just that, several police departments are raising concerns about this new WhatsApp Pink scam. But what is this dangerous WhatsApp scam that is worrying everyone? How to remain safe? Know all about it here.

What is WhatsApp Pink Scam

There is a viral message circulating on WhatsApp, where individuals are being sent a link to download 'Pink WhatsApp.' Fraudsters are actively distributing this link to several users, enticing them with the promise of a fresh WhatsApp appearance and additional features. They are urging people to download the app through a malicious link. Once the app is downloaded, it will act as dangerous malware.

Another scary part is that while downloading the WhatsApp Pink app, it will send a message to all your contacts to download the app without even letting you know. That means users are receiving it from trustworthy friends and they may actually download it. What does it do? The fake WhatsApp scam app is aimed at stealing crucial information of the users such as OTP, contacts, and bank details.

The threat doesn't end here, hackers can install spyware too on the victim's device to get complete access to the smartphone.

Downloaded the Pink WhatsApp app? Do this now