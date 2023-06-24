Home Tech News Alert! Pesky WhatsApp Pink Scam steals bank details, contacts; Delete it NOW

Alert! Pesky WhatsApp Pink Scam steals bank details, contacts; Delete it NOW

WhatsApp Pink Scam is spreading! This scam can steal personal information and take control of your phone. Know how to remain safe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 12:11 IST
Beware of the dangerous WhatsApp Pink app! Know what you should do. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp scams have become increasingly difficult to deal with. Now, there is a concern being expressed at the rise of a new scam called WhatsApp Pink. The North Region cyberpolice crime wing tweeted, "WHATSAPP PINK - A Red Alert For Android Users." Not just that, several police departments are raising concerns about this new WhatsApp Pink scam. But what is this dangerous WhatsApp scam that is worrying everyone? How to remain safe? Know all about it here.

What is WhatsApp Pink Scam

There is a viral message circulating on WhatsApp, where individuals are being sent a link to download 'Pink WhatsApp.' Fraudsters are actively distributing this link to several users, enticing them with the promise of a fresh WhatsApp appearance and additional features. They are urging people to download the app through a malicious link. Once the app is downloaded, it will act as dangerous malware.

Another scary part is that while downloading the WhatsApp Pink app, it will send a message to all your contacts to download the app without even letting you know. That means users are receiving it from trustworthy friends and they may actually download it. What does it do? The fake WhatsApp scam app is aimed at stealing crucial information of the users such as OTP, contacts, and bank details.

The threat doesn't end here, hackers can install spyware too on the victim's device to get complete access to the smartphone.

Downloaded the Pink WhatsApp app? Do this now

  • If you have mistakenly installed the dangerous WhatsApp Pink app, take immediate action by uninstalling it. To do so, navigate to Settings > Apps > WhatsApp (pink logo), and select the uninstall option.
  • It is crucial to exercise caution when dealing with links received from unknown sources. Unless their authenticity has been verified, refrain from clicking on malicious links.
  • Install or update apps exclusively from the official Google Play Store or iOS App Store, as well as trusted websites. As the Pink WhatsApp app is transmitted through third-party stores.
  • Always avoid forwarding links or messages without proper authentication or verification.
  • To safeguard yourself against fraudulent apps, stay informed and vigilant about cybercriminal activities.
  • Protect yourself from potential misuse by refraining from sharing personal or financial information online, including login credentials, passwords, and credit/debit card details.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 12:11 IST
