Elon Musk set to reveal Tesla robotaxi amid shifting focus from low-cost EV production

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to reveal a Tesla robotaxi on August 8, countering recent reports suggesting a shift in the company's focus away from a low-cost electric vehicle (EV). The announcement follows Musk's dismissal of a Reuters report, which claimed Tesla was abandoning its $25,000 EV project in favour of prioritising the development of a robotaxi.

Strategic Shift Amidst Sales Struggles

Tesla's decision comes amid sluggish EV sales and declining profits, prompting Musk to seek alternative avenues to bolster the company's performance. Reports indicated that Tesla intended to utilise the same platform for both the low-cost EV and the robotaxi, leading to speculation about the company's strategic direction, Techcrunch reported.

Commitment to Autonomous Driving Technology

While Musk refuted the Reuters report on his social media platform, he did not provide evidence to support his claim. Shortly afterwards, he confirmed plans for the unveiling of a "Tesla Robotaxi" next month. The move signifies Tesla's long-standing efforts to advance autonomous driving technology, despite previous setbacks.

Over the years, Musk has oscillated between prioritising traditional EVs and fully autonomous vehicles. Despite encountering challenges in delivering on his promises, Musk has remained committed to the development of self-driving capabilities within Tesla vehicles. The company's current driver-assistance system, Autopilot, offers some automated driving features, with the option for users to purchase "full self-driving" (FSD) capabilities for an additional cost.

While FSD includes features such as Summon and Navigate on Autopilot, Tesla vehicles are not fully autonomous and require driver supervision at all times. Nevertheless, Musk's announcement of the Tesla robotaxi reflects the company's ongoing pursuit of innovation in the automotive industry.

Musk's ambitious timelines for autonomous vehicle deployment, including cross-country self-driving and the launch of robotaxis, have faced repeated delays. However, with the impending unveiling of the Tesla Robotaxi, Musk aims to demonstrate significant progress toward realising his vision of an autonomous transportation future.