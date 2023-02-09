    Trending News

    Home Tech News Amazon Fire TV Trends 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Taarak Mehta to Pushpa, check most searched list

    Amazon Fire TV Trends 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Taarak Mehta to Pushpa, check most searched list

    According to the Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends 2022, Indian households spent four hours every day to binge-watch and stream entertainment content.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 07:15 IST
    Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends 2022
    Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were the most searched actors, reveals Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends 2022. (Amazon)
    Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends 2022
    Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were the most searched actors, reveals Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends 2022. (Amazon)

    The Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report 2022 is out and it reveals that Indian households spent four hours every day to binge-watch and stream entertainment content. Apart from that, Pushpa: The Rise has become the most searched movie on Fire TV via voice commands to Alexa. And of course, 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan as the most searched actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Entertainment was not the only focus for viewers. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match was the most streamed content of the year. And importantly, for the second time in a row, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah retained its spot as the most searched show via Alexa.

    Coming to the viewers, Indian households spent more than four hours per day binge-watching on their connected TVs with Fire TV. Regional content gained preference in the last year too; Fire TV users enjoyed content in more than 12 languages with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali topping the list.

    “From sports, movies, infotainment, music, to soap operas, it's great to see customers enjoy voice-search and binge-watch content in multiple languages on their Fire TV devices,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

    Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report Highlights:

    Indians placed six search queries every second through Alexa on Fire TV

    ● Indians gravitated towards adding more laughter to their life last year by choosing Comedy as the most streamed genre of content. Horror and Cartoons were the other two most-searched genres

    ● There is no other love like the love for movies. In 2022, Pushpa: The Rise was the most searched movie on Fire TV, followed by Brahmāstra and The Kashmir Files

    ● Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt continued to rule the hearts of millions of movie-buffs –taking the first three spots in the list of most searched actors through Alexa on Fire TV

    ● Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made it to the top of the search list on Fire TV for the second year in a row, followed by Anupamaa and Indian Idol

    ● Motu Patlu, Peppa Pig, and Doraemon were the most searched kid's content

    India loves streaming free content

    ● Online content explosion led to a 44% increase in viewership of free content platforms

    ● YouTube, Mini TV and MX Player were the most streamed free content platforms

    Record breaking viewership on Fire TV

    ● October witnessed maximum video streaming during the year credits to the T20 World Cup, and new content releases around movies and web series including Ram Setu, Doctor G, Mismatched Season – 2, The Rings of Power – Season Finale, Four More Shots Please! – Season 3, Maja Ma, The Peripheral, Jurassic World Dominium, The White Lotus, among others

    ● India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on 23rd October'22 recorded the highest viewership on a single day

    ● FIFA World Cup led to a 10X increase in JioCinema streaming on Fire TV

    More Indians are now streaming via Fire TV

    ● Fire TV devices were purchased by customers in more than 90% PIN codes

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 07:15 IST
