    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News WhatsApp, Amazon, Google, Meta to Twitter-Big Tech's job-slashing wave

    WhatsApp, Amazon, Google, Meta to Twitter-Big Tech's job-slashing wave

    Facebook owner Meta's announcement that it will shed 10,000 jobs over the next few months is the latest in a series of mass layoffs.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 10:59 IST
    Meta
    The cuts in the company that also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, follow a cull of 11,000 jobs announced in November. (REUTERS)
    Meta
    The cuts in the company that also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, follow a cull of 11,000 jobs announced in November. (REUTERS)

    Facebook owner Meta's announcement on Tuesday that it will shed 10,000 jobs over the next few months is the latest in a series of mass layoffs in the once-unassailable tech sector, which is facing a huge downturn.

    The cuts in the company that also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, follow a cull of 11,000 jobs announced in November.

    Here are the others:

    - Amazon -

    The online retail giant said on January 5, 2023 it would cut more than 18,000 jobs, citing "the uncertain economy" and the fact it had "hired rapidly" during the Covid pandemic.

    During Covid, Amazon had gone on a hiring spree to meet an explosion in demand for deliveries, doubling its global staff between the beginning of 2020 and start of 2022.

    At the end of September, the group had 1.54 million employees worldwide.

    - Google -

    On January 20, Google's parent company Alphabet announced about 12,000 job cuts globally, citing a changing "economic reality".

    "Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees.

    Alphabet employed nearly 187,000 workers worldwide at the end of September 2022. The cuts represent a little over six percent of its total workforce.

    - Microsoft -

    On January 18, Microsoft announced it would lay off 10,000 employees in the coming months.

    The cuts were "in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities," the maker of the Windows operating system said in a US regulatory filing.

    The plan followed two smaller rounds of layoffs in 2022, one in July affecting less than one percent of the workforce and a second in October targeting under 1,000 people.

    - Twitter -

    Just a week after his blockbuster takeover, Elon Musk sacked half of Twitter's 7,500-strong staff in November as part of his major overhaul of the troubled company.

    Workers around the world were shown the door and took to Twitter to vent their frustration or disbelief and say good-bye to one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies.

    In late February, the New York Times reported that Twitter's workforce has dropped since late October to 2,000 from 7,500 employees, counting layoffs and resignations.

    The cull is part of Musk's push to find ways to pay for the mammoth $44 billion deal for which he took on billions of dollars in debt.

    - Snap -

    At the end of August, Snapchat's parent company Snap let go about 20 percent of its employees, around 1,200 people, in a bid by the photo-centric messaging app to confront fierce competition and revenue worries.

    While its user numbers continue to grow -- 375 million daily users -- it is saddled by diminishing profits and competition from other apps, such as TikTok.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 10:59 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot