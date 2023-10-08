Icon
Home Tech News Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Big price cuts on iPhones, laptops, earphones, more
LIVE UPDATES

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Big price cuts on iPhones, laptops, earphones, more

Amazon Sale 2023 Live: Do not miss the big deals and price cuts on the first day of the sale. Know how much you can save on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, MacBook, Samsung Galaxy S23, smartwatches, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 09:46 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon sale 2023: Get the latest updates on discounts on tech products ranging from iPhone 13, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, MacBooks, laptops, smartwatches to smart TVs. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival news
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live: The day 1 of the Amazon Sale 2023 is now live for everyone. Now that the Prime early deals are done, everyone on the e-commerce platform can take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts on a wide variety of products across many categories. Some of the highlights of the sale include iPhone 13,

08 Oct 2023, 09:08 IST

Amazon Sale Live Updates: Amazing deal on iPhone 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live now! If you are an Apple enthusiast, then this is the best time to buy an iPhone 13. It is now available at just Rs.48999 after a massive discount of 30 percent! The iPhone 13 features 128GB of storage, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and its camera setup, with a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front camera. Apart from this, it is powered by the A15 Bionic processor, providing excellent performance. It is a premium device and you will get amazing service from each feature.

