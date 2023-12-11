Icon
Home Tech News Amazon Q: 10 things to know about this AI-powered assistant for businesses

Amazon Q: 10 things to know about this AI-powered assistant for businesses

Amazon Q is a cutting-edge generative AI-powered assistant designed by AWS specifically for work. Here are 10 things to need to know about it.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 14:15 IST
Icon
From Acer to HP, enjoy these great laptop deals on Amazon; Check huge discounts
Amazon Q
1/5 MSI Modern 14 laptop :This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.49990, down from its original price of Rs.78990. Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can enjoy an extra flat Rs. 1000 instant discount on their purchase, provided the minimum transaction value is Rs.5000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.11500.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Aspire Lite laptop: .This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.27990 on Amazon, down from the original price of 44990, saving you 38 percent. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. There's also an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.10500.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP 245 G8 3S7L2PA Notebook: Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs.21990, a substantial 44 percent reduction from the original price of Rs.39600. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer that can provide savings of up to Rs.10500. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop: Amazon is offering a  38% discount on this laptop bringing the price down to just Rs.54990 from a price of Rs. 89140. Furthermore, there's an opportunity for an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Plus, for those looking to trade in their old laptops, there's a chance to get up to Rs.11250 off.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 HP Chromebook X360: There is a 47 percent discount available on this laptop on Amazon. You can buy it now for just Rs.16990, down from a price of Rs.32295. Additionally, there's a potential discount of up to Rs.11250 when you opt for an exchange. (Amazon)
Amazon Q
icon View all Images
The primary goal of the Amazon Q AI-powered assistant is to streamline tasks, accelerate decision-making, and facilitate problem-solving. (Amazon)

As the era of artificial intelligence (AI) is progressing, various tools are being developed for not only recreative but professional usage as well. At its annual re:Invent 2023 event, Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced a new generative AI-powered assistant called Amazon Q that can potentially help you in your professional work by answering queries from within the company's data. Here are 10 things to need to know about Amazon Q.

10 things to know about Amazon Q

1. Amazon Q is a cutting-edge generative AI-powered assistant designed specifically for work. It seamlessly integrates with your business, engaging in conversations, problem-solving, content generation, and task execution.

2. Amazon Q acts as an expert assistant, that leverages the data and expertise within your company's information repositories, code bases, and enterprise systems, providing quick, relevant, and actionable information.

3. The primary goal of Amazon Q is to streamline tasks, accelerate decision-making, and facilitate problem-solving. It aims to enhance efficiency in the workplace and spark creativity and innovation among users.

4. According to the Amazon blog, Amazon Q is built with a focus on security and privacy. It ensures that it understands and respects existing governance identities, roles, and permissions. Users can only access data permitted by their roles, maintaining a secure environment.

5. Amazon Q is designed to meet stringent enterprise requirements. This ensures its compatibility with various organizational structures and the ability to seamlessly integrate into diverse workflows.

6. AWS Supercharging: Amazon Q draws on 17 years' worth of AWS(Amazon Web services) expertise. This makes it a powerful tool for developers and IT professionals, transforming the way applications and workloads are built, deployed, and operated on AWS.

7. Integration with Amazon QuickSight: Amazon Q's presence in Amazon QuickSight enables users to swiftly generate visuals, dashboards, calculations, and data-driven stories. This capability aids in driving alignment within teams and simplifying decision-making processes.

8. Amazon Connect: In Amazon Connect, Amazon Q enhances customer service by automatically detecting customer intent during calls and chats. Customer service agents benefit from real-time generative responses, suggested actions, and links to relevant documents and articles.

9. AWS Supply Chain: Amazon Q is soon to be incorporated into AWS Supply Chain and it will play a crucial role in facilitating conversations among supply-and-demand planners, inventory managers, and trading partners. It will provide insights into stock-out or overstock risks, along with recommended actions.

10. Amazon Q represents a transformative technology with the potential to redefine how businesses operate. By combining AI capabilities with deep integration into various AWS services. It stands as a powerful ally in enhancing productivity, decision-making, and customer service across industries.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 14:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon