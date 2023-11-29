Icon
Home Tech News Amazon to Release an AI Chatbot Called Q for Corporate Customers

Amazon to Release an AI Chatbot Called Q for Corporate Customers

Amazon has announced Amazon Q, a digital assistant that will help corporate customers search for information, write code and review business metrics.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 07:28 IST
Icon
Amazon
Amazon Q, a digital assistant developed by Amazon Web Services, will help corporate customers with tasks such as information search, code writing, and business metric review. (AP)
Amazon
Amazon Q, a digital assistant developed by Amazon Web Services, will help corporate customers with tasks such as information search, code writing, and business metric review. (AP)

Amazon.com Inc. has joined the chatbot race, announcing Amazon Q, a digital assistant that will help corporate customers search for information, write code and review business metrics. 

Amazon Web Services, the retailer's cloud-computing division, is infusing generative artificial intelligence into more products, expanding its efforts to reclaim ground in a field led by its main rivals. 

Chatbots powered by generative AI are “genuinely super useful for consumers,” Adam Selipsky, chief executive officer of AWS, said Tuesday at re:Invent, the company's conference in Las Vegas. “But in a lot of ways, these applications don't really work at work.”

Amazon Q, which the company says was trained in part on AWS's internal code and documentation, will be available for developers who use the company's cloud. It will also be added to Amazon's business intelligence software, as well as programs for call-center workers and logistics managers. The company says the assistant can be customized to consider corporate data or an individual's profile. Microsoft Corp., with its Copilot products, and Alphabet Inc.'s Google have made similar moves.  

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 07:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon