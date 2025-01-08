Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Amazon unveils Echo Spot in India: Alexa-powered smart alarm clock with custom display, music, and smart home features

Amazon unveils Echo Spot in India: Alexa-powered smart alarm clock with custom display, music, and smart home features

Amazon has launched the Echo Spot in India, a smart alarm clock with Alexa integration, customisable display, vibrant sound, and smart home control features for a smarter wake-up experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 11:05 IST
Amazon launches Echo Spot, a smart alarm clock with Alexa integration and customisable features for users. (Amazon)

Amazon has launched the Echo Spot, a new addition to its Echo device lineup in India. This compact and customisable smart alarm clock integrates Alexa, providing users with a variety of features. It offers a 2.83-inch touchscreen with multiple clock faces and displays colour options. Echo Spot's customisable display allows users to easily check the time, weather, and song titles, or set alarms with vibrant sound.

Amazon Echo Spot: Customisable Display and New Alarm Sounds

The device is designed to be an efficient bedside companion. It includes a night mode feature to make it easier to check the time during the night. Additionally, Echo Spot offers a new selection of alarm sounds, including Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter. Users can set alarms by simply speaking to Alexa, such as “Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7 am with devotional songs,” or they can tap the device to snooze the alarm.

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 announced- Know about discounts, offers, and more

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Echo Spot also allows users to play music, podcasts, and audiobooks from streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and JioSaavn. The 1.73-inch front-facing speaker delivers clear vocals and deep bass. The display also shows song titles, and users can skip tracks by tapping or asking Alexa.

Also read: CES 2025: Google TV gets AI boost with Gemini for smarter search and hands-free interaction

Amazon Echo Spot: Smart Home Integration and Privacy Features

For smart home enthusiasts, Echo Spot connects with Alexa-compatible smart devices. Users can set Alexa Routines to automate tasks, such as waking up with music and lights or dimming the lights in the evening. With Ultrasound Motion Detection, the device can trigger actions like turning on lights when users enter the room.

Echo Spot allows users to make audio calls to other Alexa-enabled devices, place announcements, or drop in on other devices in the home. It also includes privacy features like a microphone on/off button and the ability to manage voice recordings.

Also read: Realme 14 Pro confirmed to launch on January 16 in India: Here's what to expect

Amazon Echo Spot: Pricing and Availability 

The Echo Spot is priced at Rs. 8,999 but is available for a limited-time offer of Rs. 6,449. It comes in black and blue and can be purchased on Amazon.in, Blinkit, and at Croma's online and offline stores.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 11:05 IST
