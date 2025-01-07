CES 2025: Google TV gets AI boost with Gemini for smarter search and hands-free interaction

Google is reshaping the TV viewing experience with the introduction of Gemini, its latest AI-powered upgrade for Google TV. Unveiled at CES 2025, this enhancement brings a range of smarter features aimed at transforming how users search for content and control their smart homes. The update, expected later this year, will roll out on select Google TV devices.

The standout feature of Gemini is the conversational search capability, which allows users to interact with Google TV in a natural, intuitive way. Gone are the days of rigid voice commands like "Hey Google." Users can now ask questions like, "Show me movies with Tom Hanks," or "What's the weather like this weekend?" and receive relevant results, such as movie listings or weather forecasts, directly on the screen. Even broader inquiries like "What are some fun family activities?" or "Find a documentary about space exploration?" are handled with ease, drawing content from YouTube and other streaming services.

Smart Home Hub at Your Fingertips

In addition to smarter search features, Gemini turns Google TV into a central hub for controlling smart home devices. Users can manage lights, thermostats, and security cameras directly from the TV, offering a more integrated and convenient way to interact with their connected home.

Personalised Features for Daily Use

Gemini also brings personalised features, including far-field microphones that let users issue voice commands without a remote and proximity sensors that adjust the TV's content based on user proximity. As users approach the TV, the screen can display customised widgets with weather updates or the latest news.

This move to embed AI in Google TV reflects a larger trend in the TV industry, where competitors like LG, Samsung, and Microsoft are also incorporating AI into their products to offer smarter, more intuitive experiences.