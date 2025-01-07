Latest Tech News Tech Tech News CES 2025: Google TV gets AI boost with Gemini for smarter search and hands-free interaction

CES 2025: Google TV gets AI boost with Gemini for smarter search and hands-free interaction

Google TV is getting a major upgrade with AI integration, making searches smarter, home control easier, and user interactions more personalised, here's what's coming next.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 16:00 IST
Icon
Google Year In Search 2024: Here’s what India Googled the most in 2024
CES 2025
1/8 Indian Premier League: The IPL is always popular, both in India and internationally. In 2024, it dominated Google's search charts, reaching the number one position overall as a trend in India. It was an exciting season, in which the Kolkata Knight Riders won the tournament, claiming their third title in history. Sunrisers Hyderabad finished as runners-up. (PTI)
CES 2025
2/8 T20 World Cup: The T20 Cricket World Cup is always a significant event, and this year, the Cricket World Cup was hosted in the US and West Indies. India ended up winning the cup, defeating South Africa in the final. (AFP)
CES 2025
3/8 Bhartiya Janta Party: The BJP has been a popular party in India. Not only is it the ruling party, holding the maximum seats in the Lok Sabha, but it also won the general elections in 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time. (ANI )
CES 2025
4/8 Election Results 2024: Elections were a major part of 2024, as India went through its general elections. The National Democratic Alliance ended up forming the government, with Prime Minister Modi continuing in office. It is also worth noting that there were several other significant elections, including the US Presidential and various state elections in India (AP)
image caption
5/8 Olympics 2024: The Olympics are always exciting, and this year, in France it was no exception. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/8 Extreme Heat: India also faced extreme heat during the summer of 2024, with temperatures surpassing 50°C in many parts of the country, particularly in North India.
CES 2025
7/8 Rata Tata: Ratan Tata, the Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group, was widely mourned after he passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86. This was a major search query on Google in India. (AP)
image caption
8/8 The Indian National Congress came in at number 8, followed by the Pro Kabaddi League at number 9, and the Indian Super League at number 10. (AICC)
CES 2025
icon View all Images
Google TV has introduced Gemini AI for smarter, conversational search, hands-free control, and personalised smart home features. (Google)

Google is reshaping the TV viewing experience with the introduction of Gemini, its latest AI-powered upgrade for Google TV. Unveiled at CES 2025, this enhancement brings a range of smarter features aimed at transforming how users search for content and control their smart homes. The update, expected later this year, will roll out on select Google TV devices.

The standout feature of Gemini is the conversational search capability, which allows users to interact with Google TV in a natural, intuitive way. Gone are the days of rigid voice commands like "Hey Google." Users can now ask questions like, "Show me movies with Tom Hanks," or "What's the weather like this weekend?" and receive relevant results, such as movie listings or weather forecasts, directly on the screen. Even broader inquiries like "What are some fun family activities?" or "Find a documentary about space exploration?" are handled with ease, drawing content from YouTube and other streaming services.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 5G series price leaked- Here's how much it may cost in India

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Smart Home Hub at Your Fingertips

In addition to smarter search features, Gemini turns Google TV into a central hub for controlling smart home devices. Users can manage lights, thermostats, and security cameras directly from the TV, offering a more integrated and convenient way to interact with their connected home.

Also read: Realme 14 Pro confirmed to launch on January 16 in India: Here's what to expect

Personalised Features for Daily Use

Gemini also brings personalised features, including far-field microphones that let users issue voice commands without a remote and proximity sensors that adjust the TV's content based on user proximity. As users approach the TV, the screen can display customised widgets with weather updates or the latest news.

Also read: OnePlus 13 India launch today: How to watch live event, what's coming, and more

This move to embed AI in Google TV reflects a larger trend in the TV industry, where competitors like LG, Samsung, and Microsoft are also incorporating AI into their products to offer smarter, more intuitive experiences.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 15:59 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release confirmed for 2025 as Rockstar employee reaffirms timeline amid delay rumours
GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss
Rockstar Games

From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets