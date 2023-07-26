Home Tech News Amid Twitter rebranding chaos, Threads rolls out a massive update on Android

Amid Twitter rebranding chaos, Threads rolls out a massive update on Android

Instagram-powered Threads has rolled out one of its biggest updates so far and has added a chronological ‘Following’ tab on Android. The update comes at a time when Twitter, now known as X, is going all out with rebranding.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 14:43 IST
Threads
Threads rolled out a massive Android update and added a chronological Following tab. (REUTERS)
Threads
Threads rolled out a massive Android update and added a chronological Following tab. (REUTERS)

At a time when Elon Musk is busy driving Twitter's rebranding to X, the Instagram-powered Threads has quietly rolled out one of the biggest Android updates so far. The update added a crucial feature to the text-based social media platform that was missing so far. The new update will add a chronological ‘Following' tab to the app, that will now enable the users to see a separate feed with posts from only those who the user is following. This has been one of the biggest requests from Threads users ever since the launch of the app, and now the developers have duly obliged.

Before the addition of this feature, Threads only showed new posts on its original algorithmic feed that had a combination of posts from accounts that you follow and the account the algorithm believes you would be interested in. This was not a chronological feed and became a source of annoyance for users who had no control over whether they wanted to see popular but a couple of days old posts, or those posts that were added a few minutes ago.

The new feature was first confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who responded to a post that said, “Can you please add a following tab?”, and he replied with, “Ask and you shall receive”.

Threads gets a Following tab

Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino are not taking the threat of Threads lightly. Ever since the launch of the Meta rival, Musk has been focusing on bringing changes to the microblogging platform. Earlier, a new video feed was launched, and then DM restrictions were added for free accounts on the platform.

Musk also began paying out content creators on X, and some of them even claimed to receive as much as $5000. Additionally, Musk also announced that verified users will have other avenues to earn money including ads viewed by users in their tweets as well as on their profile.

And now, Musk has rebranded the platform as X, which is touted to be an ‘everything app' that will heighten the social media experience for users.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 14:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets