    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Android users beware! Dangerous money-stealing malware RETURNS; Know how to stay safe

    Android users beware! Dangerous money-stealing malware RETURNS; Know how to stay safe

    A dangerous malware which became popular last year for stealing bank accounts on Android phones has made a return. Know how you can stay safe.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 15:35 IST
    ALERT! Do you use USB devices? Beware! Your Windows computer under threat from Malware
    Hackers
    1/5 Red Canary: cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new malware that spreads to Windows computers through infected USB drives. However as of now, researchers are unaware of how it happens. (REUTERS)
    Malware
    2/5 According to Tech Radar, the cybersecurity researchers did not name the malware but linked it to the group of malicious actors they call Raspberry Robin. (Pixabay)
    Hackers
    3/5 According to the report by researchers, "While msiexec.exe downloads and executes legitimate installer packages, adversaries also leverage it to deliver malware. Raspberry Robin uses msiexec.exe to attempt external network communication to a malicious domain for C2 purposes." (REUTERS)
    Hackers
    4/5 The malware spreads to new devices via an infected .LNK file. Once someone plugs in the USB drive, the malware runs the infection process via command prompt. (REUTERS)
    hackers
    5/5 The researchers said, "We also don't know why Raspberry Robin installs a malicious DLL, one hypothesis is that it may be an attempt to establish persistence on an infected system, though additional information is required to build confidence in that hypothesis." (MINT_PRINT)
    Xenomorph malware
    View all Images
    Xenomorph targets Android phones via Google Play Store. (Unsplash)

    Android users have been given a reason to worry as dangerous Xenomorph Android malware has made a comeback, endangering Android phones worldwide. The malware attracted attention last year when it was distributed on the Google Play Store with over 50000 installations and targeted as many as 56 different European banks. Now the same malware has made a return in a new avatar, aiming to target many more institutions than before.

    What is Xenomorph?

    According to cybersecurity and research firm ThreatFabric, Xenomorph is an Android banking Trojan which derives its name from another banking trojan known as Alien, a reference to Ridley Scott's famous franchise. It poses as different apps on the Google Play Store and was distributed via a dropper operation known as GymDrop.

    Last year, it posed itself as a Fast Cleaner app on the Google Play Store, an application meant to clean up junk on the phone and speed up processes which had over 50000 installs. Instead, it turned out to be dangerous malware.

    Recent Emergence

    ThreatFabric reports that Xenomorph has made a comeback with a new variant known as Xenomorph C. The firm further reported that the malware was a work in progress throughout last year and was dropped in small campaigns.

    The malware is now targeting over 400 banking apps and digital wallets by hacking bank accounts and stealing money. It can also carry out unauthorized transactions and has now become a fully-fledged automated fraud program.

    ThreatFabric reports that the current targets include users in Spain, US and Turkey, but could soon spread worldwide. Thus, Android users need to be extremely careful while installing apps from the Google Play Store.

    Signs to watch out for while installing apps from Google Play Store

    1. See the app permissions

    With the new Android updates, whenever you download any app, it asks you for various permissions depending on its purpose. However, you should always keep an eye out for any app asking for unusual permissions such as access to your personal information, contacts and more.

    2. Check the reviews

    Always check the app reviews before downloading it. People post app reviews based on their user experience.

    3. See the number of downloads

    Any app that is potentially harmful might have only a handful of downloads. So, only download apps which have already been downloaded a respectable number of times.

    4. Read the app description

    Google Play Store provides an app description along with information about the app creator. You can click on the developer's name to see a list of other apps they have developed. Therefore, only install apps from trustworthy sources.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 15:31 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot