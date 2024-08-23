Another Apple veteran departs, joining other executives lost by tech giant due to restructuring - All details
Apple is reportedly undergoing a major App Store restructuring amid pressure from the EU. Amid this, key executive Matt Fischer is departing.
Apple's Matt Fischer, a vice president responsible for running the App Store business, is leaving the tech giant in October, as reported by Bloomberg. This development follows a series of departures over the past year at Apple, with several notable veterans exiting the iPhone maker. Additionally, Apple's App Store team is being divided into two groups: one will handle the current App Store operations, while the other will manage "alternate App Stores" that have emerged due to the EU's Digital Markets Act.
Who Is Matt Fischer and Who Is Replacing Him at Apple?
Matt Fischer has been with Apple for more than two decades and took charge of the Apple App Store in 2010, just a few years after the original iPhone's debut.
"This has been on my mind for some time, and as we are also reorganizing the team to better manage new challenges and opportunities, now is the right moment to pass the baton to two outstanding leaders on my team — Carson Oliver and Ann Thai — both of whom are more than ready for this next chapter," Fischer announced on LinkedIn.
Fischer also highlighted his role in launching the App Store on iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, as well as the Apple Arcade service.
Going forward, Carson Oliver, Senior Director of Business Management, App Store, and Ann Thai, Worldwide Product Director, App Store & Apple Arcade, will lead the App Store operations. Additionally, App Store head Phil Schiller will continue to oversee both new divisions.
Why Is the App Store Team Being Split?
Managing alternate app stores on Apple devices requires additional commitment and effort. Due to regulatory changes, the need to handle alternative payment methods and distribution is growing. This is likely why Apple is reportedly restructuring its App Store team.
