New Scam Alert! Your banking details may be misused by fraudsters, beware of this fake SMS- All details

PAN card fraud remains a persistent issue, with scammers continuously devising new methods to deceive individuals. Recent reports highlight a new fake SMS scam that mimics SMS from India Post. This scam involves messages asking recipients to update their PAN card details, misleading them into potential financial loss.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has identified this SMS as fraudulent. According to astatement on X, any message claiming to come from India Post regarding PAN card updates is not genuine. The message claims that if users do not update their PAN card details within 24 hours, their India Post Payments Bank account will be blocked. PIB clarifies that India Post never sends such notifications and advises users to remain vigilant.

The fraudulent message typically reads:

“Dear user your India post payment bank account has been blocked today please updated your PAN Card immediately click here the link-http://surl.li/iccpf”

Claim: The customer's India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their Pan card is not updated. #PIBFactCheck:



❌ This claim is #Fake



➡️@IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages



➡️Never share your personal & bank details with anyone pic.twitter.com/EgLaXXarOw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 19, 2024

To protect yourself from SMS fraud, consider the following precautions:

Be cautious with unexpected messages: If you receive a text from an unfamiliar number or an organisation you do not usually deal with, approach it with caution.

Avoid clicking on links or attachments: Links in suspicious messages may be phishing attempts aimed at stealing personal information.

Verify information directly: Contact the company through its official website or phone number to confirm the authenticity of any message claiming to be from them.

Do not share personal information via SMS: Refrain from providing personal details, such as bank account numbers or passwords, in response to text messages.

Report suspicious messages: Notify your mobile carrier and relevant authorities if you receive a fraudulent SMS.

Keep your software updated: Ensure your smartphone's operating system and applications are current with the latest security updates.

By following these guidelines, individuals can better safeguard themselves against SMS scams and protect their personal information.