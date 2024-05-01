 Google has good news for English language learners- Here’s how new AI chatbot in Search will help | Tech News
Google has good news for English language learners- Here's how new AI chatbot in Search will help

You can easily improve your English speaking skills with Google’s new AI-powered speaking practice feature. Know what’s it about and how it works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 01 2024, 11:15 IST
Check Google’s new speaking practice feature to improve English speaking skills. (unsplash)

Do you feel shy while speaking or replying in English because you're worried about how the sentences will come out? Worry no more because learning spoken English will now become easier with Google's new AI bot for Search. Yes, Google is reportedly testing a feature called “Speaking practice” in Search where users can speak to an AI-powered bot and improve their English speaking skills. This will allow users to boost their confidence as well as conversational skills. Know more about the Google speaking practice feature.

Google speaking practice feature

An X user who goes by the name @howfxr shared a post on the platform which revealed the new experimental feature for learning English speaking skills. The feature is being called “speaking practice” and it is available on Google Search as an AI-based conversational bot. The feature is available for users in Search Labs in selected nations namely Argentina, Colombia, India, Mexico, Venezuela, and Indonesia.

If you are hesitant about your English Speaking or you want to start from scratch, then this Google feature will help you learn and gain confidence in the language. According to reports, the features are expected to provide a natural conversation experience by providing AI-driven exercises. Users can chat with the bot like a real person and it will help correct the sentences. Additionally, it will also provide users to learn new words and phrases to enhance their overall English speaking skills.

How speaking practice feature works

Tech Crunch highlighted that Google launched a similar feature last year in October. However, the feature provided users with feedback and improvement. The newly tested feature is more enhanced due to its AI-powered conversational abilities.

In the shared post, a screenshot of how the speaking practice feature works was shared in which the chatbot asked “I want to get in the shape. What should I do” and the user has to reply with a sentence which will include the words “exercise,” “heart” and “tired.” This will enable users to understand how to use different words in English.

First Published Date: 01 May, 11:15 IST
