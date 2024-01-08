Apple AirTag 2 launch: When will you get to see it? Odd situation revealed by Mark Gurman

The Apple AirTag has become an extremely popular gadget in recent years, and it has time and again proved its usefulness. There have been many instances where the AirTag was used to locate lost or stolen items. People have used these Bluetooth trackers to find items like wallets, bikes, cars, safes, and even potted plants and pets, while the police have also used them to catch criminals. While there have been concerns about AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers being used to track people unknowingly, the positive use cases have far outweighed the negatives thus far. Consequently, Apple is reportedly developing the Apple AirTag 2. However, if you were expecting it to come out this year, then you're headed for disappointment.

AirTag 2 launch

So, why is that? Well, mostly because Apple finds itself in an odd situation. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple AirTag 2 won't be launched at least until 2025. The reason behind it? Overproduction! As per the report, Apple has “clearly over-produced” the AirTag and its warehouses are still full of them.

As such, the Cupertino-based tech giant isn't likely to kick off the production of Apple AirTag 2 until late 2024, and the devices are likely to hit the market in 2025. This report corroborates a previous claim by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who revealed earlier this year that Apple has started the development of the second-generation AirTag. As per the report, the mass production of the second-generation AirTag could begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

AirTag sales

Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that despite receiving very little attention, the shipments of AirTag have gradually grown. At that time, estimates put it at 20 million and 35 million units shipped in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Kuo claimed that if the growth remained on an upward trend, Apple would likely develop a 2nd generation of the AirTag, and this seems to be true now.

