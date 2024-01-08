Icon
Home Tech News Apple AirTag 2 launch: When will you get to see it? Odd situation revealed by Mark Gurman

Apple AirTag 2 launch: When will you get to see it? Odd situation revealed by Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly developing its second generation, the Apple AirTag 2. However, if you were expecting to come out this year, then you’re headed for disappointment. Know when Apple AirTag 2 launch may well happen.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 13:35 IST
Icon
Apple to launch new iOS features in 2024: Know what’s coming to your iPhone in future updates
Apple AirTag
1/5 Stolen Device Protection: Apple, with iOS 17.3 update, is planning to bring a new feature that will add an extra layer of security to your iPhone in case it gets lost or stolen. The thief cannot access your device details without Face ID or Touch ID and the feature will not allow them to turn off the FindMy device feature.  (AP)
Apple AirTag
2/5 Apple Music collaborative playlist: Apple may bring a new collaborative feature to Apple Music through which various users can add songs to the playlist. Additionally, members of the playlist will also be able to add emoji reactions in front of the music. The Apple Music collaborative playlist is expected to come with iOS 17.3 update, according to a MacRumors report.  (Apple)
Apple AirTag
3/5 Advance CarPlay: The new CarPlay is expected to feature multiple displays in the dashboard, a dedicated FM radio app, widgets, and more. The interface will be customized based on the “specific vehicle model and automaker's brand identity,” MacRumors reported. The CarPlay is expected to feature in Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, and more. (Bloomberg)
Apple AirTag
4/5 New Siri features: Apple with iOS 18 is planning to bring generative AI features to Siri and the messages app. Including the LLM model in Siri will make it smarter and it will be able to manage complex tasks. Mark Gurman also said that Siri will be able to “auto-complete sentences.” (Unsplash)
Apple AirTag
5/5 Roadside Assistance via Satellite: Now, with the help of a Satellite connection, iPhone users will be able to get Roadside Assistance such as when they get stuck in situations such as flat tires, empty fuel, stuck vehicle or even when they get locked out somewhere mistakenly.  (HT Tech)
Apple AirTag
icon View all Images
Apple AirTag 2 is reportedly in development, but won’t launch until 2025, says Mark Gurman. (Unsplash)

The Apple AirTag has become an extremely popular gadget in recent years, and it has time and again proved its usefulness. There have been many instances where the AirTag was used to locate lost or stolen items. People have used these Bluetooth trackers to find items like wallets, bikes, cars, safes, and even potted plants and pets, while the police have also used them to catch criminals. While there have been concerns about AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers being used to track people unknowingly, the positive use cases have far outweighed the negatives thus far. Consequently, Apple is reportedly developing the Apple AirTag 2. However, if you were expecting it to come out this year, then you're headed for disappointment.

AirTag 2 launch

So, why is that? Well, mostly because Apple finds itself in an odd situation. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple AirTag 2 won't be launched at least until 2025. The reason behind it? Overproduction! As per the report, Apple has “clearly over-produced” the AirTag and its warehouses are still full of them.

As such, the Cupertino-based tech giant isn't likely to kick off the production of Apple AirTag 2 until late 2024, and the devices are likely to hit the market in 2025. This report corroborates a previous claim by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who revealed earlier this year that Apple has started the development of the second-generation AirTag. As per the report, the mass production of the second-generation AirTag could begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

AirTag sales

Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that despite receiving very little attention, the shipments of AirTag have gradually grown. At that time, estimates put it at 20 million and 35 million units shipped in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Kuo claimed that if the growth remained on an upward trend, Apple would likely develop a 2nd generation of the AirTag, and this seems to be true now.

Also, read these top stories today:

A more innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape coming in India!

"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," an official release said. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

TN Makes Big Moves

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday. Check it all out here.

Reliance Data Centre in Chennai Soon

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his firm Reliance in partnership with Brookfield will open a data centre in next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.

Know what it all entails. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 13:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon