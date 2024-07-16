Apple HomePod mini gets a new midnight colour option, to go on sale in India tomorrow

Apple has launched a popular midnight colour option for HomePod mini, crafted entirely from recycled mesh fabric. Until now, Apple's 3.3 inches tall was available in vibrant colour options including yellow, orange, blue, and white. HomePod mini in midnight offers consumers a new choice in stylish home audio. The exterior of the Apple HomePod mini features an acoustically transparent mesh and the midnight colour will help it integrate with any decor. Backlit touch surface that illuminates edge to edge, adds to its aesthetic appeal.

HomePod Mini midnight colour price and availability

The HomePod mini in midnight will be available for purchase directly from Apple's website at Rs.10,900. Additionally, it will be stocked at Apple Store locations across the U.S., Canada, China mainland, Singapore, and 28 other countries and regions starting July 17. Customers can also find it through Apple authorised resellers and select carriers.

Also read: Leak reveals Apple testing HomePod with LCD display

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple HomePod Mini features

Equipped with Apple's ecosystem, HomePod mini users gain access to over 100 million songs via Apple Music, enabling them to enjoy immersive audio whether using a single speaker, pairing two for stereo sound, or deploying multiroom audio setups throughout their homes. Beyond music, the smart speaker can also integrate with Apple TV 4K.

With Apple's voice assistant Siri at its core, HomePod mini allows users to navigate through their music library using natural language commands. Siri's intelligence enhances the experience by allowing users to search songs by artist, title, lyrics, genre, or even mood.

Also read: Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now

Apart from entertainment, HomePod mini also serves as a hub that can easily manage smart home devices. It allows users to create custom automations and receive alerts for safety devices such as smoke or carbon monoxide alarms. The smart home device can also monitor room conditions such as temperature and humidity. Users can also broadcast messages throughout the house hands-free by using the intercom feature.

Also read: Apple HomePod set for a big design change? Prototype with touchscreen LCD display surfaces

Apple has been adding the midnight colour option in most of its devices and the HomePod mini was the latest one to get it. It will be interesting to see how the mini smart home speaker look like the dark colour option.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!