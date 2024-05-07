 Apple shares new teaser ahead of May 7 event: 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro and all that is coming | Mobile News

Apple shares new teaser ahead of May 7 event: 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro and all that is coming

New iPad Air and iPad Pro launching today at 7 PM. Check out what Apple shared in a new teaser for the Apple pencil.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 07 2024, 08:49 IST
Icon
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
image caption
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
Apple shares new teaser ahead of May 7 event: 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro and all that is coming
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
Apple shares new teaser ahead of May 7 event: 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro and all that is coming
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
Apple shares new teaser ahead of May 7 event: 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro and all that is coming
icon View all Images
Apple shares teaser for the new Apple Pencil eraser feature, check details. (Apple)

The new generation of Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models will finally debut today with several new features and upgrades. Alongside iPads, we may also see a new Apple Pencil and Magic keyboard launching today. The “Let Loose” iPad event video will be available for everyone to watch today at 7 PM IST. As per reports, the event video will be about 35 minutes long in which the company will be revealing detailed information about the new iPads. Reportedly, Apple shared a new teaser for the event which showcases the eraser functionality.

Apple iPad event teaser

To celebrate the iPad event which will be streamed today, May 7, Apple has shared a new teaser on the homepage which showcases the eraser feature of the Apple Pencil. With the Apple Pencil's eraser feature, users can change the Apple logo illustration every time they bring a cursor to the logo. This new teaser hints that the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard may launch today.

Alongside the iPad Air and iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil is also expected to get some new features such as squeeze gesture which will activate the eraser feature in the drawing app. Additionally, the Apple Pencil is also speculated to feature haptic feedback. Apart from the Apple Pencil, the Magic Keyboard is also expected to get design changes with new aluminium case materials and it may look more like a laptop keyboard. However, as of now, it is unsure if the keyboard will support the new iPad Air.

With iPad accessories, the new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro are also speculated to get major upgrades with design, display, and chipset. The iPad Pro lineup is expected to get OLED display technology which will enhance the viewing experience with brighter colours. Additionally, it may also feature an M4 chipset for powerful performance and future AI updates. More about the upcoming devices will be revealed at the “Let Loose” iPad event which viewers can watch on YouTube, the Apple website and Apple TV.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 May, 08:49 IST
Trending: iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: know much more you may have to pay vivo v30e vs vivo v30: know which v-series smartphone is better in specs, camera, price and more apple ipad pro, ipad air launch event to last for about 35 minutes: report 5 smartphones from samsung, vivo, oneplus and others to launch in india in may 2024 vivo v30e 5g review: premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life poco f6 certification and specs leak hints at impending launch - all the details samsung rolls out one ui 6.1 update for galaxy s21 series, z fold 3; check what's new samsung galaxy a53, a5 and s21 fe to get exciting one ui 6.1 update soon: know what’s coming vivo y18, vivo y18e launched in india: know their prices, specs and other details google pixel 8a leaks roundup: from ai features to price, everything we know so far
Home Mobile Mobile News Apple shares new teaser ahead of May 7 event: 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro and all that is coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab new outfits, weapon skin, diamonds, more
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 5: Master survival in solo mode with 3 useful tips

Best Deals For You

Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Best laptops under 70000
Top 13 laptops under 70000: From HP, Lenovo, Asus, to Acer, check out these best high-performers
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
Lava Storm 5G
Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets