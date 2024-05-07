Apple shares new teaser ahead of May 7 event: 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro and all that is coming

The new generation of Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models will finally debut today with several new features and upgrades. Alongside iPads, we may also see a new Apple Pencil and Magic keyboard launching today. The “Let Loose” iPad event video will be available for everyone to watch today at 7 PM IST. As per reports, the event video will be about 35 minutes long in which the company will be revealing detailed information about the new iPads. Reportedly, Apple shared a new teaser for the event which showcases the eraser functionality.

Apple iPad event teaser

To celebrate the iPad event which will be streamed today, May 7, Apple has shared a new teaser on the homepage which showcases the eraser feature of the Apple Pencil. With the Apple Pencil's eraser feature, users can change the Apple logo illustration every time they bring a cursor to the logo. This new teaser hints that the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard may launch today.

Alongside the iPad Air and iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil is also expected to get some new features such as squeeze gesture which will activate the eraser feature in the drawing app. Additionally, the Apple Pencil is also speculated to feature haptic feedback. Apart from the Apple Pencil, the Magic Keyboard is also expected to get design changes with new aluminium case materials and it may look more like a laptop keyboard. However, as of now, it is unsure if the keyboard will support the new iPad Air.

With iPad accessories, the new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro are also speculated to get major upgrades with design, display, and chipset. The iPad Pro lineup is expected to get OLED display technology which will enhance the viewing experience with brighter colours. Additionally, it may also feature an M4 chipset for powerful performance and future AI updates. More about the upcoming devices will be revealed at the “Let Loose” iPad event which viewers can watch on YouTube, the Apple website and Apple TV.

