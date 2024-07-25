Apple Maps launches for web browsers, increasing competition with Google Maps: All you need to know

Apple Maps is set to intensify its competition with Google Maps with the release of its web version. Although still in beta, this release allows users to access Apple Maps through a browser without needing the app. Users can now find driving and walking directions, discover places, check reviews, and more directly from their desktop browsers.

Apple Maps Beta: How to Access on a Web Browser?

To access Apple Maps on a browser, visit beta.maps.apple.com. Currently, the web-based version only supports English and works exclusively with Safari and Google Chrome on iPad and Mac. On Windows, it is compatible with Google Chrome and Edge. Apple has announced that support for other languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time.

Also read

Apple Maps on Web: What Can You Do?

After nearly 12 years since its initial release that happened all the way back in September 2023, Apple has introduced a web version of Apple Maps, signalling a more aggressive challenge to Google. The web version supports various features similar to the app, including obtaining directions for walking or driving, discovering places, and checking reviews, photos, and operating hours. Additionally, in certain regions, users can perform actions like ordering food directly from the Apple Maps place card.

As the service is still in beta, some features are missing, such as Look Around, which Apple has promised will be available in the coming months.

It is also worth noting that Apple Maps was previously exclusive to Apple devices, available only on macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. Now, with its availability on Windows, a broader audience will have access to Apple Maps.

