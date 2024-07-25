 Apple Maps launches for web browsers, increasing competition with Google Maps: All you need to know | Tech News
Apple Maps launches for web browsers, increasing competition with Google Maps: All you need to know

Apple Maps is now available as a web experience for browsers. However, it is a beta release, and not all features are supported yet. Here's what you must know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 25 2024, 10:37 IST
Apple Maps Beta on the web
Apple Maps web beta running on Safari. (HT Tech)

Apple Maps is set to intensify its competition with Google Maps with the release of its web version. Although still in beta, this release allows users to access Apple Maps through a browser without needing the app. Users can now find driving and walking directions, discover places, check reviews, and more directly from their desktop browsers.

Also Read: Apple Watch for Your Kids launched in India with location tracking and emergency alerts for parents – Details

Apple Maps Beta: How to Access on a Web Browser?

To access Apple Maps on a browser, visit beta.maps.apple.com. Currently, the web-based version only supports English and works exclusively with Safari and Google Chrome on iPad and Mac. On Windows, it is compatible with Google Chrome and Edge. Apple has announced that support for other languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time.

Also Read: Apple Intelligence release timeline: Know when iPhone users may get much-awaited iOS 18 AI feature

Apple Maps on Web: What Can You Do?

After nearly 12 years since its initial release that happened all the way back in September 2023, Apple has introduced a web version of Apple Maps, signalling a more aggressive challenge to Google. The web version supports various features similar to the app, including obtaining directions for walking or driving, discovering places, and checking reviews, photos, and operating hours. Additionally, in certain regions, users can perform actions like ordering food directly from the Apple Maps place card.

As the service is still in beta, some features are missing, such as Look Around, which Apple has promised will be available in the coming months.

It is also worth noting that Apple Maps was previously exclusive to Apple devices, available only on macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. Now, with its availability on Windows, a broader audience will have access to Apple Maps.

Also Read: iPhone SE, iPhone 17 model launching next year may get Apple's own 5G chip, company likely to bid adieu to Qualcomm

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 10:37 IST
Tags:
