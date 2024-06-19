 Man loses ₹20 lakh in new scam over Google Maps: Here’s all details you need to know | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Man loses 20 lakh in new scam over Google Maps: Here’s all details you need to know

Man loses 20 lakh in new scam over Google Maps: Here’s all details you need to know

A Greater Noida resident lost 20 lakh in a scam involving hotel ratings on Google Maps, leading to death threats. Here's some tips to avoid online fraud.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 19 2024, 12:23 IST
Icon
Cybercrime in India in 2023: WFH scams and Illegal lending apps top list, reveals I4C report
Man loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh in new scam over Google Maps
1/5 According to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), in 2023, the highest number of reported cybercrimes were related to Work from Home (WFH) or Part-time job scams. CEO Rajesh Kumar emphasized the prevalence of digital advertising, online messengers, and bulk SMS as common channels used by fraudsters. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Illegal lending apps ranked second in contributing to cybercrimes, with a focus on operations in countries like China, Cambodia, and Myanmar. The Indian government has taken measures to block 595 suspicious apps and has whitelisted 395 instant loan apps approved by the RBI. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Customer Care Number and Android malware emerged as the third-largest source of cyber fraud. Scamsters often use fake customer care numbers or install Android malware to steal sensitive information, including OTPs. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Impersonation and sextortion are two widely employed tactics by cybercriminals. While Work from Home scams dominate reported cases, sextortion, primarily operated from Mewat, remains underreported due to victims' reluctance to complain. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 CEO Kumar highlighted the challenge of sextortion cases, revealing that approximately 19,000 such incidents were reported in the past year. The prevalence of sextortion, coupled with victims' hesitancy to report, poses a significant concern for authorities combating cybercrimes. (unsplash)
Man loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh in new scam over Google Maps
icon View all Images
Noida resident loses Rs. 20 lakh in Google Maps hotel rating scam, faces death threats online. (Pixabay)

A resident of Greater Noida has become a victim of a work-from-home scam involving rating hotels on Google Maps. Sandeep Kumar, residing in the Chi-1 sector, lost Rs. 20.54 lakh in January this year, according to PTI reports.

An FIR was filed at the Cyber Crime police station in Noida Sector 36 against an unidentified individual earlier this week. The FIR has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Information Technology Act, according to local police.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Reliance Jio faces massive network outage across India; Users struggle with mobile internet

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Details of the Fraud

Kumar reported to the police that he received a WhatsApp message offering a work-from-home job to rate hotels on Google Maps for monetary rewards. Responding to the message, Kumar was added to a Telegram group with about 100 members. He began performing the rating tasks, which soon included investment activities.

"I started rating the hotels and other tasks. Then, there were some investment tasks where I initially invested Rs. 50,000 but couldn't withdraw the money from the website," Kumar said. When he attempted to withdraw the money, he was asked to pay an additional Rs. 5 lakh as tax. Eventually, he ended up investing Rs. 20,54,464.

Also read: Government warns of ‘dangerous' India Post SMS: Tips to avoid this new courier scam

"They asked me to pay 5 lakh more as tax to their account. That is when I realised I had been a victim of financial fraud. I am unable to withdraw my invested amount of approximately 20,54,464," Kumar stated in his police complaint.

Death Threats Allegation

Kumar alleged that he has been receiving death threats from the fraudsters via Telegram and phone calls. "I am getting death threats from these people on Telegram and calls to defreeze the accounts," he said.

Also read: Google Gemini AI smartphone app launched in India- Check features, languages and more

Follow This Precautionary Measures To Safeguard Yourself From Online Scams

1. Use Trusted Apps: Install reliable apps like "Fraud Alert" by CERT-In, "mSafe" by NCSAP, and Google's "Anti-Phishing App" for real-time alerts and protection against phishing attacks.

2. Limit Personal Information: Be cautious when sharing personal details online. Avoid disclosing sensitive data like phone numbers, email addresses, and bank account information to unfamiliar sources.

3. Question Unsolicited Requests: Be sceptical of emails and messages requesting personal data, as scammers often use such tactics to steal sensitive information.

4. Maintain Software Updates: Regularly update your software to benefit from security patches that protect against malware and other threats.

5. Verify Claims: Disregard offers of free gifts from unknown individuals and avoid making online payments without proper verification of the source.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 12:23 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nasa astronomy picture of the day 17 june 2023: earth at night from iss oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek nasa astronomy picture of the day 5 june 2023: breathtaking trifid nebula here’s everything apple plans to show at its ai-focused wwdc event nasa astronomy picture of the day 11 june 2023: what is the true colour of the sun? nasa astronomy picture of the day 6 june 2023: planet destroyed by a star nasa astronomy picture of the day 22 may 2023: supernova snapped by astrophotographer windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them nasa astronomy picture of the day 31 may 2023: the history of our universe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads
Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline
GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns
GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19
GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets